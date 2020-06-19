Bren Joy Makes Warner Records Debut With New Single 'Freezing'

Rising Nashville R&B singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bren Joy unveils his debut single for Warner Records entitled "Freezing." Blending R&B, jazz, hip-hop, gospel, and pop, Bren's melodic harmonies and unique range create a contemporary soul sound unlike any other. On "Freezing," his voice shines with every inflection, as he croons on the chorus, "I think I'm gonna go and jump on in, even if the water's still freezing." Before Bren Joy's recent signing to Warner Records, he posted up 10 million streams independently and received acclaim from Vulture, Elevator, The Tennessean, and more.

Listen and watch the lyric video below!

About the song, Bren said, "'Freezing' is about taking the initiative. It's about taking a leap of faith into what you want to be and achieve. I want my fans to take away that too much is never enough. I think all of my music rides the line between 'more is more' with a splash of nostalgia. That's my goal."

Stay tuned for the premiere of the music video soon.

