Bratmobile Reissuing 'Ladies, Women and Girls' and 'Girls Get Busy' Albums

Feminist punk legends Bratmobile performed for the first time in 20 years last summer with an outrageous headline performance at Mosswood Meltdown and raucous sold-out NYC + LA shows to follow. The reunion sparked a resurgence of critical acclaim and an outpour of fan support.

With the announcement of the Ladies, Women and Girls (October 4, 2000) and Girls Get Busy (May 7, 2002) remastered reissues, the band is thrilled to make their classic albums available to fans on vinyl & CD for the FIRST TIME since their original release. Packed with brutally honest anthems and the defiant punk attitude the original grrrl gang is known for + remastered from the original analog tapes by Amy Dragon at Telegraph Mastering, both records are due out October 25 via Kill Rock Stars. Pre-order + special bundles with exclusive merch and special color vinyl is available here.

The band shares, “We're so excited to have these records back in print physically with new mastering. They reflect a moment in time for our band that was very special and we hope people get the chance to hear them with fresh ears and connect with the ideas that are still relevant today.”

Fans will have another chance to experience Bratmobile’s formidable live show at Pitchfork Music Festival this Saturday, July 20! Singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg on guitar (Tiger Trap, the Softies), Audrey Marrs on keys (Mocket, Bratmobile 2.0 live, Oscar-winning filmmaker) and Marty Key on bass (Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, Young Pioneers) for the performance.

Ladies, Women and Girls (2000) Tracklist:

SIDE A

Eating Toothpaste

Gimme Brains

It's Common (But We Don't Talk About It)

Not in Dog Years

You're Fired

Cheap Trick Record

In Love with All My Lovers

SIDE B

90's Nomad

Well You Wanna Know What?

Flavor of the Month Club

Affection Training

Do You Like Me Like That?

Come Hither

Girlfriends Don't Keep

Girls Get Busy (2002) Tracklist

SIDE A

I'm in the Band

Shop for America

Shut Your Face

Don't Ask Don't Tell

That's Happening

Cryin' Tryin' Lyin’

SIDE B

What's Wrong With You?

Idiot Lover

Are You a Lady?

Pagan Baby

Chicken or the Egg

United We Don't

Take the Pain and Use It

Photo Credit: Michael Galinsky

Comments