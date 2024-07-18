Bratmobile Reissuing 'Ladies, Women and Girls' and 'Girls Get Busy' Albums

Both remastered records are due out October 25.
Feminist punk legends Bratmobile performed for the first time in 20 years last summer with an outrageous headline performance at Mosswood Meltdown and raucous sold-out NYC + LA shows to follow. The reunion sparked a resurgence of critical acclaim and an outpour of fan support.
With the announcement of the Ladies, Women and Girls (October 4, 2000) and Girls Get Busy (May 7, 2002) remastered reissues, the band is thrilled to make their classic albums available to fans on vinyl & CD for the FIRST TIME since their original release. Packed with brutally honest anthems and the defiant punk attitude the original grrrl gang is known for + remastered from the original analog tapes by Amy Dragon at Telegraph Mastering, both records are due out October 25 via Kill Rock Stars. Pre-order + special bundles with exclusive merch and special color vinyl is available here.
The band shares, “We're so excited to have these records back in print physically with new mastering. They reflect a moment in time for our band that was very special and we hope people get the chance to hear them with fresh ears and connect with the ideas that are still relevant today.”
Fans will have another chance to experience Bratmobile’s formidable live show at Pitchfork Music Festival this Saturday, July 20! Singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg on guitar (Tiger Trap, the Softies), Audrey Marrs on keys (Mocket, Bratmobile 2.0 live, Oscar-winning filmmaker) and Marty Key on bass (Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, Young Pioneers) for the performance.
SIDE A
Eating Toothpaste
Gimme Brains
It's Common (But We Don't Talk About It)
Not in Dog Years
You're Fired
Cheap Trick Record
In Love with All My Lovers
SIDE B
90's Nomad
Well You Wanna Know What?
Flavor of the Month Club
Affection Training
Do You Like Me Like That?
Come Hither
Girlfriends Don't Keep
SIDE A
I'm in the Band
Shop for America
Shut Your Face
Don't Ask Don't Tell
That's Happening
Cryin' Tryin' Lyin’
SIDE B
What's Wrong With You?
Idiot Lover
Are You a Lady?
Pagan Baby
Chicken or the Egg
United We Don't
Take the Pain and Use It
Photo Credit: Michael Galinsky
Videos