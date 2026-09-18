2CHARM☆ Drop New Single "making out" With Official Music Video
The track samples 2CHARM☆'s earlier hit "boyfriend" and follows the duo as hyperrealistic robots in the accompanying visual.
2charm return with hopelessly romantic single, 'making out', out now.
'making out' is a pop daydream born from the hazy space between a crush and a dream. Built from a chopped sample of 2charm's 'boyfriend' during a studio session with Ninajirachi, the track blurs the line of fantasy and reality. Visions of stolen kisses, fleeting signs, and songs on the radio transform infatuation into something that feels cosmic and fated.
Directed by Joel Wilson and Rory Trobbiani, the official music video brings 2charm's futuristic world to life, portraying the duo as hyperrealistic robots who have mysteriously flown off shelves and become the subject of global news stories. The narrative follows two girls who order 2charm robots that suddenly engage 'PARTY MODE'.
2charm share: ''making out' started as a dream about a crush but it found its way into song when Nina (Ninajirachi) and I got in my home studio on 11/11 last year for a few hours of making music before the Addison Rae concert. Like a gift from the star scum gods, 'making out' fell into our laps.'
Since their 2025 debut with breakout single 'boyfriend', 2charm have toured alongside SLAYYYTER, Ninajirachi, and Mallrat, while taking their own headline show across North America, Australia, and Europe. Their live dates continue through AUS/NZ & EU/UK this fall & winter. This past February, they released cult-favorite album star scum city, which received praise from outlets including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone Australia, PAPER Magazine, and more. 'making out' marks their first release since star scum city, ushering in the next chapter of 2charm's ever-expanding pop universe.
2charm Upcoming Live Dates
9/19 - Auckland, NZ - Double Whammy
10/10 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
10/13 - Leeds, UK - Headrow House
10/15 - London, UK - Colour Factory
10/17 - Cardiff, UK - Swn Festival
12/31 - Hesse, AU - Beyond The Valley
1/1 - Sydney, AU - Field Day
Photo Credit: Richie Lee Davis
Photo Credit: Richie Lee Davis
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