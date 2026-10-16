Boy Golden Releases Deluxe BEST OF OUR POSSIBLE LIVES; Tour Dates Set

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Boy Golden released a new deluxe version of his critically acclaimed album Best of Our Possible Lives via Six Shooter Records on Friday, October 16. The release comes following his performance at the Americana Honors & Awards, where The Tennessean praised his 'unapologetic non-conformity and irreverent songwriting.'

Listen to Best of Our Possible Lives Deluxe here.

The deluxe record includes three new acoustic versions of previously released songs as well as two entirely new tracks including previously released single 'Pity,' and fun, rocking indie folk anthem, 'Fell In Love (Couldn't Get Out)' featuring rising vocalist Cat Clyde.

On the track, Boy Golden shared, 'This song came together with the help of my dear friend and collaborator Cat Clyde. I had written a verse, a half, and the chorus, and then we finished the song together, and made a loud and loose demo on my Tascam 388 tape machine. We kept the feeling of this one lively, in the studio, Austin and I traded instruments until we were happy with it, added fiddle, and then Cat's vocals.'

He continued, 'The song's lyrics are intentionally a bit obscure, but all center around the idea that love can make a fool of any one of us. We fall in love with people that are not available to us, or we fall in love with things that are bad for our health - it happens to everyone sometimes. It's ecstasy and agony. The things we do for love are not always explainable, sometimes you just fall in love and you can't get out.'

Cat Clyde also shared, 'As always, working with Liam is a great joy. When he brought this song to the table it was beautiful to lay out the spirit of the song and bring the sentiment to its final form. Adding vocals was great fun. Grateful to be a part of this beautiful work.'

Boy Golden recently made a splash at Americanafest where he was nominated as Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards and played multiple shows including an official showcase and a performance at the Ryman during the awards.

Boy Golden has upcoming headline tour dates in January including stops in New York, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, DC and more. Tickets are on sale now at boygolden.ca.

On the tour, Boy Golden shared, 'One of the best parts about being in a band is feeling the band get better. I believe this is the best we've sounded as a band and this is without a doubt my favourite album, so I am thrilled to be going on this tour at such a great moment in our lives and our career. Y'all know I love for my tours to be a bit of a circus of pals, so we've got Field Guide supporting the Canadian dates - I've toured with Field Guide since I was 17, and his band is made of many friends that have been a part of the Church of Better Daze at various points.'

Earlier this year, Golden released his album Best of Our Possible Lives, a smooth and disarming album best considered as roots music from a galaxy far away, produced by Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas, The Weather Station) and featuring bassist Pino Palladino, known for his work with D'Angelo, Adele, The Who and Elton John, among others.

Best of Our Possible Lives is twelve songs of self-discovery that solidify Boy Golden as one of roots music's singer songwriters. Uniting the distant universes of 80s folk pop and 90s country, Boy Golden collides influences including edgy modern indie rock, a swaggering slice of sonic exploration.

Who is Boy Golden? On the one hand it is a moniker for a mysterious new artist, who is building buzz following major support for track 'KD and Lunch Meat' from his debut album which hit #1 at Alternative radio in his home country of Canada, and major moments including a debut at Bonnaroo, and opening for Jason Isbell, MJ Lenderman, and Joshua Ray Walker.

On the other hand, Boy Golden is also a conduit for songwriter Liam Duncan—a persona that allows him to create honestly and freely. For Duncan, Boy Golden grants access to an inner world only reachable through music. His three previous albums—For Eden (wistful), For Jimmy (rollicking), and the lemon-yellow-leisure-suited Church of Better Daze—served as a psychic clearing for Best of Our Possible Lives. This new work finds him mid-journey, reckoning with the self as it was, as it is, and as it can be.

Boy Golden states, 'The lines between him and I are soluble… Whether it is my spiritual beliefs, my way of living, my sexuality - it comes up in my writing and I am then forced to reckon with it.'

Recorded at Lucy's Meat Market in Los Angeles in March, the album features contributions from Pino Palladino, alongside Abe Rounds (Meshell Ndegeocello), Gabe Noel (Father John Misty), Joseph Shabason (Destroyer), and Church of Better Daze collaborators Fontine and Austin Parachoniak.

Highlights on the album include rocking album thesis 'Suffer,' swampy, moody and resolutely idealistic 'The Matter at Hand,' 'Eyes,' a eulogy for a friend who died by suicide, and breezy folk rocker and the album's breakout single 'Like a Child,' which urges listeners to be present, adaptable, and vulnerable.

Tracklist

1. Suffer

2. The Matter at Hand

3. New Orleans

4. Like a Child

5. Chickadee

6. Cowboy Dreams (feat. Cat Clyde)

7. Bad Habits

8. Moontan (feat. Cat Clyde)

9. Eyes

10. Meadowsweet

11. You Got It

12. Best of Our Possible Lives

13. Fell in Love (Couldn't Get Out) (feat. Cat Clyde)

14. Pity

15. Suffer (Acoustic)

16. Meadowsweet (Acoustic)

17. New Orleans (Acoustic)

Tour Dates

Nov 7 Sat - Penticton, BC - The Dream

Nov 8 Sun - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

Nov 10 Tue - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite

Nov 11 Wed - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite

Nov 12 Thu - Calgary, AB - Modern Love

Nov 13 Fri - Calgary, AB - Modern Love

Nov 14 Sat - Banff, AB - Melissa's MisSteak

Nov 16 Mon - Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub

Nov 19 Thu - Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

Nov 20 Fri - Toronto, ON - The Mod Clu

Nov 25 Wed - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Nov 26 Thu - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

January US Headline Tour

Jan 21 Thu - Nashville, TN - The Basement

Jan 22 Fri - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

Jan 23 Sat - Asheville, NC - Revival

Jan 24 Sun - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

Jan 26 Tue - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

Jan 27 Wed - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

Jan 28 Thu - New York, NY - Nightclub 101

Jan 29 Fri - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs

Jan 30 Sat - Manchester Center, VT - Billsville House Concerts

Photo Credit: BNB Studios | High res



Photo Credit: BNB Studios | High res

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