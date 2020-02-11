Born Ruffians Share Latest Single 'Dedication'

Toronto trio Born Ruffians have released their latest single "Dedication," as well as a new inspirational infomercial video via FLOOD. Watch & share it via YouTube, and dial 1-855-909-0280 for more information. "Dedication" is the second high-octane track from Born Ruffians' upcoming album, JUICE, due out April 3 on Yep Roc Records.

Discussing the single, Born Ruffians guitarist/vocalist Luke Lalonde stated, "'Dedication' is about destruction. Dedication to global destruction in the name of greed, glory, and God. All of our stupid human follies and fancies. Easter Island on a global scale. How everything modern and human may be designed and dedicated to consumption and death."

Director Robert Galvez explained his inspiration for the video: "'Dedication' is like one of those beautiful poisonous frogs from deep in the rainforest. On the surface it's all blue, green, and gorgeous, but once you lick that sucker-you're toast. The song invites you in with immediate energy, and before long you realize you're singing along to humanity's demise. For the video we wanted to bottle that trickery and literally sell it. We got a functioning 1-800 number, hired some local actors, threw on some ridiculous makeup, and shot a full-blown infomercial."

15 years into their career, this group of friends - Lalonde, bassist Mitch DeRosier, and drummer Steve Hamelin - have doubled down on their commitment to their artistic integrity and vision. JUICE, the Born Ruffians' 6th full-length record, is a hyper, earnest, and affecting collection of rock & roll songs that they wrote and polished over a three-year span and ultimately sewed together into a cohesive, relentless, and uniquely enjoyable experience. It's Born Ruffians as they've always been: creating on their own terms, heads against the wind until their work is done.

JUICE evokes the desperate appreciation for, and necessity of, major key melodies and camaraderie that's prompted when your back is against the wall. Lalonde has something to say, and he's not going to beat around any bushes. There is no fat, no filler to be found on JUICE-instead, each song barrels forward with determined force. And yet, the album contains some of the band's most nuanced songs to date, from the swinging saxophone blasts on "I Fall In Love Every Night" to the near call to arms of "Dedication" to the acoustic haze of "Hey You (feat. Maddy Wilde)." Each song is a discrete neon bolt of energy and storytelling, but placed alongside one another, they become re-contextualized as interlocking pieces of a puzzle.

Tour Dates:

JUICE speaks to where the Born Ruffians have come from and presents a bold, pulpy mission statement for the future. However weird and overwhelming things get, they close out the record by reminding us that they're in this for the long haul, as Lalonde sings, "You see a light come shining from behind, reminding you that kid is always on your back." Our collective 21st-century spiritual malaise requires a salve, and JUICE offers just that: a sweet, delectable nectar from a band that's lived longer than most.

03/12 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

03/21 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

03/28 - Creemore, ON @ Avening Hall

05/01 - Midland, ON @ Midland Cultural Centre

05/08 - Burnstown, ON @ Neat Café

05/09 - Stittsville, ON @ Rainmaker Brewhouse

05/21 - Cologne, DE @ Burmann & Sohn

05/22 - Darmstadt, DE @ BED x 806qm

05/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

05/24 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

05/25 - Dresden, DE @ Ostpol

05/27 - Munich, DE @ Milla

05/28 - Stuttgart, DE @ Merlin

05/29 - Luzern, CH@ Sedel Club

05/30 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

06/02 - London, UK @ Colours

06/03 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

06/04 - Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pin

06/06 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Petes





