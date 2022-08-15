Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bonfire Global Releases Viral XO TEAM 'Reason'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Aug. 15, 2022  

Continuing its massive success on TikTok, "Reason", a single with a summery vibe full of sexiness, endless energy and of course, reasons to shine this summer, now has an official music video.

The track, performed by the women who make up part of the most popular TikTok team, XO Team, describes the love game between women and men. The women talk about how they toy with the feelings of men: the same men who are ready to give up their wealth to capture the attention of beauties.

The ladies of XO Team know exactly what they want and "Reason" is a testament to what women desire most: passion, beauty, diamonds, men and money, singing: "Je veux burler," which means "I shine." Everyone will shine under an incendiary beat in the style of Latin trap with notes of reggaeton, and the hypnotic phrase of the track "Baby, you the reason."

The XO Team was created to captivate - and their follower count on social media definitely proves that. In just two years they have become the most popular TikTok team in the world, with a TikTok account boasting 37.1 million followers and over 1.1 billion likes, as well as a YouTube account with 8.6 million subscribers and over 8.2 billion views.

The adventure of the creative community XO Team began two years ago when @Gary Grey and @Mary Senn gathered 15 bloggers under one roof to launch their accounts with short videos. A year and a half later they became the most successful and popular TikTok house in the world. Apart from that, a virtual character from the meta-universe recently joined them, he has become a full-fledged member of the team.

XO's trademark is perfectionism in everything: from TikToks to mini-series, and most importantly - high-quality content and a unique style.

And these are not the only achievements of the team. XO is also flourishing on Youtube, they created the first blogger reality show XO Life (a whole 7 seasons), XO Reality (2 seasons), and they also film web series with a total of more than 55 million views. The music videos of individual artists on the team also get millions of views: Mary Senn (19 million), Mírame (8.5 million), and Alisha (3 million).

The XO Team thrives in everything they do: be that making videos or even creating full feature films - yep, that's right! The team produced the film "This Love," which will be released later this year. And now the XO Team is ready to win the hearts of millions with their music as well.

All of the team's bloggers have collaborated with major global brands such as Coca-Cola, Levi's, Lacoste, Pepsi, Lay's, Samsung, and over 150 other brands.

Watch the new music video here:




