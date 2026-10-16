Bobby Weir Releases Previously Unreleased Track From BLUE MOUNTAIN
The track, featuring John Mayer on acoustic lead guitar, was never released from the original BLUE MOUNTAIN sessions.
In celebration of Bobby Weir's birthday, a previously unreleased studio recording from the sessions behind his acclaimed 2016 solo album Blue Mountain arrived on October 16, 2026. The track, 'The Ground Don't Want Me,' offers a rare glimpse into the creative process behind one of Weir's most personal and distinctive projects.
The song was recorded during the original Blue Mountain sessions—but never released—and provides another window into the musical world Weir explored on the album, drawing on the storytelling traditions, wide-open landscapes and enduring spirit of the American West.
With lyrics written by Josh Ritter and music by Ritter, Kaufman and Weir, the track features Bobby Weir (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar), John Mayer (acoustic lead guitar), Jay Lane (drums, percussion), Josh Kaufman (electric guitar, mandolin, harmonica, Hammond organ), Robin Sylvester (bass, backing vocals), Leslie Mendelson (backing vocals) and Annie Nero (backing vocals).
The previously unreleased song is part of the ongoing celebration of Blue Mountain's 10th Anniversary, which includes an expanded deluxe edition; Blue Mountain: 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, due on November 20 via Rhino/WMG, features further previously unreleased recordings, live performances and more.
The digital deluxe edition features unreleased recordings from the Blue Mountain studio sessions and live performances from Bobby's fall 2016 'Campfire Tour.' The previously unreleased studio material and live performances give a fuller picture of Blue Mountain, from the making of the album to the songs as Weir brought them to audiences on the road.
A new 180-gram 2LP vinyl reissue of the original Blue Mountain is also available exclusively at dead.net.
A special bonus episode of The Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast is out now, with a focus on Bobby and Blue Mountain. Guests include Josh Kaufman, Josh Ritter, Scott Devendorf and Conrad Doucette, available on all major podcasting platforms.
Originally released September 30, 2016, Blue Mountain marked Bobby's first album of entirely original material in more than 30 years. Co-produced by Bobby Weir and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), the album features songwriting collaborations with Josh Ritter and performances from The National's Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner and Scott Devendorf.
The album drew inspiration in part from the traditional cowboy songs Bobby first encountered as a teenager working on a ranch in Wyoming, music and stories that stayed with him throughout his life and ultimately found their way onto Blue Mountain.
Recorded at locations on both coasts during the spring and fall of 2015, Blue Mountain brought Bobby together with a wide-ranging group of musicians and was engineered by Dan Goodwin. Across songs including 'Only a River,' 'Gonesville,' 'Lay My Lily Down' and the title track, Bobby explored the landscapes, characters and traditions of the American West through a collection unlike anything else in his catalog.
'Having the chance to work intimately with Bobby Weir on his album Blue Mountain was a dream for me. He was so open throughout the process, and his collaborative spirit was on full display at every session and with every musician we brought into the fold,' details Kaufman. 'Working on this 10 year anniversary edition has really brought me back to that feeling…Here's to you Ace! Thanks for the adventures and the music.'
Following the release of Blue Mountain, Bobby took the album on the road for the 'Campfire Tour,' bringing the new songs to the stage alongside music from across his career. Joining Bobby were Bryan Devendorf, Scott Devendorf, Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), Steve Kimock and Jon Shaw, with several guests appearing along the way including Aaron Dessner for a portion of the fall leg and entirety of spring.
Recordings from the tour form the live portion of the Deluxe Edition, including 'Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again,' capturing the music of Blue Mountain as Bobby brought it to the stage.
Blue Mountain was Bobby's first solo studio album since 1978's Heaven Help the Fool and his first studio album since recording Evening Moods as the leader of RatDog in 2000. The album was met with widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with critics singling out its songwriting, understated performances and deeply rooted take on the American West.
Photo Credit: Chloe Weir
Photo Credit: Chloe Weir
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