Lainey Wilson Releases 'Kinda Love It' Music Video
Wilson will host the CMA Awards and competes for entertainer of the year amid a landmark year of collaborations.
Lainey Wilson's new song, 'Kinda Love It,' is out today via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Listen here and watch the official music video.
Written by Wilson, John Mayer, Kid Harpoon and Jon Decious, the infectious, upbeat track explores new sonic territory for Wilson and captures the thrill of being swept up in an exciting, yet unpredictable romance.
The release adds to yet another landmark year for the 12x CMA-winner and reigning Entertainer of the Year, who will return to host the 60th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18. This is Wilson's third time hosting following her solo debut last year (the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991) and her first appearance in 2024 with Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. Wilson is also nominated in three categories this year—Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year ('Somewhere Over Laredo')—and recently received the CMA International Artist Achievement Award.
Additionally, Wilson will join Harry Styles for four shows at Toronto's Rogers Stadium in May, while her single, '
Earlier this year, Wilson released two additional tracks ('
The Grand Ole Opry member is a prolific, sought-after songwriter, who has scored nine #1 hits including '4x4xU' (3x Platinum), 'Watermelon Moonshine' (3x Platinum) and 'Heart Like A Truck' (4x Platinum), in addition to award-winning collaborations with Cole Swindell ('Never Say Never'), Jelly Roll ('Save Me') and HARDY ('wait in the truck'). Moreover, Wilson has collaborated with artists such as Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton and Post Malone, made her acting debut in Paramount's hit television series, Yellowstone, and recently launched a new collaboration with MacKenzie-Childs, her fifth collection with Wrangler and her own boot (Golden West Boots) and jewelry lines (The Lainey Wilson Jewelry Collection).
Lainey Wilson Confirmed Tour Dates
October 10—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun
May 7—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium*
May 8—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium*
May 14—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium*
May 15—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium*
*with Harry Styles
Photo Credit: Cece Dawson
Photo Credit: Cece Dawson
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