Israel Nash Reimagines THE BYRDS' SWEETHEART OF THE RODEO Track

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Israel Nash has shared a cosmic country take on 'Pretty Boy Floyd,' the latest single from his adaptation of THE BYRDS' iconic 1968 album SWEETHEART OF THE RODEO, which releases September 25 on his own label Desert Folklore Music. The album opener unfolds like a synth-dance track for the great outdoors, dressing up the Woody Guthrie-penned, banjo-fueled original with canyon-like reverb and big-sky soundscapes.

Israel Nash on the new single: 'I changed the chords, melody, tempo, instrumentation - really everything but Woody's lyrics - because this wild story still burns on today. It's the individual against authority. An endless battle for liberty. That nearly forgotten pillar of folk and rock 'n' roll itself. Does anyone even remember!? I do.'

Reinterpreting this landmark record through a modern lens, Israel Nash transforms a country-rock classic into a genre-bending take on contemporary American roots music. He approached SWEETHEART OF THE RODEO not as a museum piece that can't be touched, but as a reminder that if Americana has never stood still, why should he? 'Pretty Boy Floyd' follows last month's single, a psychedelic take on the Bob Dylan-penned 'You Ain't Going Nowhere.'

Having reclaimed ownership of his back catalog and finished building his dream studio in the Texas Hill Country, Nash found himself free from the relentless schedule of album cycles and finally able to call his own shots. SWEETHEART OF THE RODEO developed during this prolific era that found him releasing a deluxe version of Rain Plans, creating the instrumental Moods album, and continuing to write original songs. Exploration runs throughout the project - classic melodies shift in new directions, familiar rhythms are rebuilt, tempos move differently. Even the track list is different.

Known for his ability to balance the earthy textures of Americana with the spacey sweep of heartland rock and cosmic country, Nash has been hailed as a 'master of sonic textures' by Rolling Stone, a 'folk-rock visionary' by Uncut and a 'psychedelic troubadour' by Premier Guitar. That holds true in his version of SWEETHEART OF THE RODEO, as songs that once leaned into traditional country are reframed with synthesizers, programmed percussion, pedal steel, arpeggiators, ambient textures, and the panoramic production style that has become Nash's signature. The resulting collection of songs serves not only as a celebration of a timeless record, but as a snapshot of an artist building a new creative rhythm.

Sweetheart of the Rodeo Tracklist

1. Pretty Boy Floyd

2. Hickory Wind

3. You Ain't Going Nowhere

4. You're Still On My Mind

5. One Hundred Years from Now

6. You Don't Miss Your Water

7. I Am a Pilgrim

8. The Christian Life

9. Blue Mountain Rockies

10. Nothing Was Delivered

11. Life in Prison

Photo Credit: Jaycee Grover



Photo Credit: Jaycee Grover

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