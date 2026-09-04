Bo Staloch Releases New Single I WON'T BE THERE WAITING FOR YOU

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Bo Staloch, the 21-year-old Austin-born, Nashville-based singer and songwriter, has released 'I Won't Be There Waiting For You,' a driving alt-folk and slacker-rock single out now on Capitol Records. The new single shows off the artist's vocals, poetry, and sonic breadth as he sings about a friendship that's slipping through his fingers.

'I Won't Be There Waiting For You' continues Staloch's collaboration with producer Brad Cook (Mavis Staples, Waxahatchee), who plays bass alongside guitarist Colin Croom (Twin Peaks) and drummer Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), while Staloch also strums and sings. The result pairs the melody of the verses with a chorus that builds into an extended instrumental passage in the back half of the song.

'I lost my mind as you went and left my sight / How could two friends share love and watch it end?' sings Staloch. 'How long will I keep living in this lie that / I won't be there waiting for you.'

The song's lyrical twist, that Staloch will in fact wait as long as it takes, spills into a reprise that turns the back half of the song into an epic bridge and instrumental section.

The dynamism carries through Staloch's recent work, including his previous single 'Masks,' which deals with heartache, and July's 'From a Different Age,' which leans into a loud-quiet-loud sound. After Staloch performed 'From a Different Age' at the Rolling Stone Stateside Fourth of July festival in New York, Rolling Stone described the single as showing off 'what [Staloch] does well: achingly pretty folk-rock tunes that combine a delicate croon, subtly atmospheric kick, and gut-punch choruses, sort of like a more anthemic Bon Iver.'

Next month, Staloch will perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival for both weekends of the festival, October 2 and 9. Earlier this year, he co-headlined a special EU/UK acoustic tour with fellow Texan Abby Powledge. To commemorate the tour, the pair released a cover of the Once duet 'Falling Slowly (Live From London).' Staloch also recently played the song during a series of impromptu open mic performances in New York City.

Staloch has also been sharing acoustic, at-home performances of unreleased songs and covers on TikTok, following a 2025 that saw him tour with John Vincent III, Houndmouth, and Ashe; open for Zach Bryan at London's Hyde Park; make his Lollapalooza debut; and launch his first North American headline run, which sold out in major cities.

That run followed his breakout EP, The Garden, which drew attention from outlets including Atwood Magazine, which called it 'a charged and churning folk-rock fever dream' and said Staloch 'cements himself as part of folk rock's next generation.' Ones to Watch called the EP 'a real journey,' and EUPHORIA. wrote, 'He embodies the spirit of a California dreamer, an elder statesman with a guitar in hand.'

Before the end of last year, Staloch released a series of singles that expanded his catalogue. 'Angelina' was written and produced with Elie Rizk (Claire Rosinkranz). 'Born To' was made in collaboration with Jackson Shanks and X Ambassadors' Sam Nelson Harris, and 'Eastside' reunited Staloch with Andrew Wells (Phoebe Bridgers, Halsey).

Bo Staloch Live Dates

Oct 02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct 09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey



Photo Credit: Travis Bailey

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