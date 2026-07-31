Bo Staloch Releases New Single MASKS

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Bo Staloch has released a new single titled MASKS, according to an announcement distributed by Interscope Capitol.

21-year-old singer and songwriter Bo Staloch releases 'Masks,' out now on Capitol Records. Yet another example of the Austin-born, Nashville-based artist's undeniable old-soul energy, the new single is a lushly melancholic and deeply affecting immersion in heartache set to a dynamic mix of baroque pop, alt-folk, and indie rock.

Following early July's 'From A Different Age,' 'Masks' reunites Staloch with producer Brad Cook (Mavis Staples, Waxahatchee) and a gallery of ace performers including Colin Croom (Twin Peaks), Nathan Stocker (Hippo Campus), Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), Libby Rodenbough (Mipso), and Jon Low. Opening on haunting keys and strummed guitar, the song slowly unfolds beneath Staloch's mesmerizing vocals. Between his emotive quaver and intimate poetry, he triangulates a space between deep sadness, heavy knowing, and soft kindness: 'Darling what a mess we've made, wipe those tears from your face / This house is going up in flames, wearing our masks on a burning stage.' Violin and a full-band press bring it to a soul-searing close.

Leaning into a striking loud-quiet-loud dynamic, 'From a Different Age' was no less stunning. After Stolach performed it at the Rolling Stone Stateside Fourth of July festival in Kingston, New York, Rolling Stone noted that the era-opening single 'shows off what [Staloch] does well: achingly pretty folk-rock tunes that combine a delicate croon, subtly atmospheric kick, and gut-punch choruses, sort of like a more anthemic Bon Iver.'

An acclaimed performer as well, Staloch recently wrapped up a special EU/UK acoustic tour with fellow Texan riser Abby Powledge. To commemorate the series, the pair released 'Falling Slowly (Live From London)' last month, making Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová's iconic duet from 2007's beloved Once musical film their own. Next up, Staloch will be playing his beloved hometown Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 2.

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