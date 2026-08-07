THE BENDS Set Debut Album IF YOU INSIST for September Release

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THE BENDS have set September 18 as the release date for their debut album, IF YOU INSIST, via Warner Records. Ahead of the album's arrival, the band has released a new song from the project, HANGING AROUND, available now.

If You Insist captures the band at a pivotal moment in their rise—from a Louisiana college bar band to a full-fledged touring act building a life around music. The title reflects the unexpected momentum that followed their early releases and live shows as opportunities began to unfold in ways they had once only imagined. At its core, If You Insist is a snapshot of The Bends embracing the uncertainty, excitement, and possibility of stepping into the next chapter together.

''If You Insist' is a lyric from the first track of the album, 'Off My Chest,'' shares lead singer and guitarist Hayden Field. 'This line encapsulated what we feel our journey as a band has been thus far. We started the band in college for the fun of playing at our local bar. But after releasing music and beginning to tour the Southeast, the chance to commit to being a band as our livelihood became a reality. Everything had fallen into place in a way we'd only dreamed of, and so we replied, 'If You Insist.''

Additionally, the band recently appeared on Track Star and Zach Bryan's Belting Bronco series. Electric live performers, The Bends are currently on their first-ever North American 'If You Insist' Tour. The tour has been a mixture of headline dates and major supporting dates with The Killers, Inhaler, Ole 60, an upcoming performance with The Red Clay Strays in August, and appearances at major festivals including Lollapalooza. The tour kicked off on April 16th in New Orleans, LA and hits several major cities across the U.S. including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, and more.

About The Bends

Emerging out of jam sessions on the Louisiana State University campus, The Bends ponder big themes in tightly written, compact rock songs made and played live. Between hypnotic hooks and garage-born production, they explore restlessness, relationships, medication, boredom and growing up all in real-time. The Baton Rouge-bred and Nashville-based quartet—Hayden Field [vocals, guitar], Ian Marmande [guitar], Jacob Rhodes [drums], and Chase Perkins [bass]—craft the kind of undeniable alternative rock that could just as easily soundtrack a scene in your favorite Reality Bites-style nineties flick or a TikTok trend. It's as quotable as it is quixotic, lacing fuzz-ed out power chords with unapologetically candid lyrics. It's also resonated with fans worldwide, leading to millions of streams and even the applause of megastars like Zach Bryan.

Meeting at LSU, the band seized any opportunity to perform in front of an audience, gigging marathon cover sets at college bars and frat parties. By the time senior year rolled around, the four-piece cut their first original 'Makeup.' It organically exploded online once Zach Bryan shared it on his Instagram story, calling it 'the song of the year.' It eventually amassed over 10 million Spotify streams and paved the way for 'Fair Weather' and 2025's Leeward Drive EP. Along the way, they notably captured the ear of Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin who jumped at the chance to produce and co-write 'Virginia' and introduced them to Warner Records.

Tracklist

1. Off My Chest

2. Loadout

3. Seasons Change

4. Dance Away

5. Lebowski

6. Smoking In Bed

7. Hanging Around

8. Young Love

9. Whatever

10. Keeps Me Going

11. Last Forever

12. Sticking To The Plan

'If You Insist' North American Tour Dates

August 20—Greenville, AL—805 After Five

September 8—Tuscaloosa, AL—Two Dimes

September 9—Oxford, MS—The Lyric Oxford+

September 11—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn+

September 12—Dallas, TX—The Echo Lounge & Music Hall+

September 23—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre+

September 24—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater+

September 25—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Court+

September 26—Boise, ID—Shrine Social Club+

September 28—Vancouver, BC—Biltmore Cabaret=

September 29—Seattle, WA—Chop Suey=

September 30—Portland, OR—Hawthorne Theatre=

October 2—San Francisco, CA—Rickshaw@

October 3—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall@

October 4—San Luis Obispo, CA—SLO Brew@

October 7—San Diego, CA—House of Blues San Diego@

October 9—Los Angeles, CA—Troubadour@

October 12—Santa Ana, CA—The Observatory@

October 13—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom@

October 17—Thibodaux, LA—Acadia Music Fest

October 30—Nashville, TN—The Basement East

November 1—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi Indy$

November 4—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line

November 5—Madison, WI—High Noon Saloon$

November 6—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

November 7—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

November 10—Ann Arbor, MI—The Blind Pig&

November 11—Toronto, ON—The Garrison&

November 13—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club&

November 14—New York City, NY—Irving Plaza&

November 15—Philadelphia, PA—The Foundry at The Fillmore&

November 17—Washington, DC—Union Stage&

November 18—Carrboro, NC—Cat's Cradle%

November 20—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

November 21—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre+

November 22—Charleston, SC—Music Farm+

+with Foxtide =with Flamingos In The Tree @with Margot Sinclair $with The Braymores &with Common People %with Fudge

IF YOU INSIST also includes the previously released singles SEASONS CHANGE and SMOKING IN BED, the latter of which reached the Alternative Airplay Top 100. THE BENDS are currently on their first North American headlining tour in support of the album.

Photo Credit: Cole Silberman; album artwork



Photo Credit: Cole Silberman; album artwork

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