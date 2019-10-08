Blues Diva Dana Fuchs Rocks The House At SOPAC November 7

Soulful singer and songwriter Dana Fuchs performs at SOPAC in the sophisticated, urban-style setting of The Loft on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. in support of her critically acclaimed album, Love Lives On. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at SOPACnow.org/dana-fuchs-in-the-loft.

Known for her burnt-honey vocals and bruisingly honest musical mix of Southern rock, soul, roots and blues, Fuchs is equipped with a voice described by Classic Rock magazine as "juke-joint dirty and illicit, evoking Joplin, Jagger and a cigarette bobbing in a glass of bourbon."

"Out of darkness comes light and a reborn Dana Fuchs, armed with the album of her life," writes Blues Matters magazine of Love Lives On. "New label. New city. New sound. And new horizons for an artist who deserves to realize her dizzying potential."

Raised in rural Florida, Fuchs began her dazzling career in the early aughts, when she ignited the Manhattan blues-rock circuit with a run of soul-drenched, boundary-breaking albums. Her band's studio catalog grew steadily, with 2011's Love To Beg toasted as Classic Rock's blues album of the month and 2013's Bliss Avenue dubbed "blisteringly good" by Bluesdoodles.

Fuchs forged a remarkable musical partnership with heavyweight session guitarist Jon Diamond, a collaborator with Joan Osborne and other recording artists. They hit Manhattan's Lower East Side live circuit as a duo, holding their own on bills featuring titans like James Cotton and Taj Mahal, and earning a residency at The Red Lion nightclub.

A versatile performer, Fuchs landed the title role in the off-Broadway musical Love, Janis - a tribute to Janis Joplin - followed by the role of Sadie in Across the Universe, the 2007 Oscar-nominated film directed by Julie Taymor. The singer is also featured among the artists covering songs by The Beatles in the film's Grammy-nominated soundtrack recording.

With Love Lives On, Fuchs unveils an amazing range of songs, from the commanding "Backstreet Baby" and funky "Ain't Nobody's Fault But Mine" to the gospel-flavored "Callin' Angels" and poignant title track.

"I sure hope those who've been with me all along will feel as passionately as I do about (the album)," Fuchs says. "And that those who have yet to hear me will now come on board."





