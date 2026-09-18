Blue October to Launch 20th Anniversary FOILED World Tour in October

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Blue October released the new music video for 'She's My Ride Home' on September 17, 2026, marking the third brand new video celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's platinum-selling album FOILED ahead of the band's 20th Anniversary World Tour, which reaches the US next month.

Earlier this year, the band released a special anniversary edition of the breakthrough album, the first-ever vinyl release of the record. Alongside the celebratory vinyl, Blue October has released brand new videos for 'Congratulations,' '18th Floor Balcony,' and now 'She's My Ride Home.'

The music video for the deeply vulnerable song about risking everything around you for love was directed by Zach Merck (Celine Dion, Saturday Night Live).

The band, featuring frontman Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye, bassist Matt Noveskey, and special guest, guitarist Will Knaak kicked off their 20th Anniversary World Tour in Europe in May, performing FOILED front to back each night. They never got to tour the RIAA Platinum-certified album when it originally came out, and now, twenty years later, the band finally gets to perform their biggest hits. Fans will be excited to know that they are playing the record in its entirety, top to bottom, front to back, including 'Hate Me,' 'Into The Ocean,' and more.

Reflecting on how special it is to finally be able to tour their biggest album, Justin shared, 'This album changed my life. I can't wait to play it from start to finish!' Matt Noveskey added, 'We fell in love with these songs all over again. Playing these songs live reminded us of just how special this album really is.'

The 70-show North American tour begins in October, with Danny Malone supporting from October 22 through November 15 and Jess Woodland joining from November 17 through December 20. The band has also announced a second North American leg for 2027, beginning January 29.

Blue October: 20th Anniversary World Tour 2026

Oct. 22 – Abilene, TX @ The Paramount^

Oct. 23 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall^

Oct. 24 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater^ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 25 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre^

Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater^

Oct. 29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe^

Oct. 30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore^ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 31 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall^

Nov. 01 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS^

Nov. 03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre^

Nov. 04 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square^

Nov. 06 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at The Egg^ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 07 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora^ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 08 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center^

Nov. 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Riviera Theatre^

Nov. 12 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts^

Nov. 13 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues^

Nov. 14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts^

Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

Nov. 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE*

Nov. 20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*

Nov. 21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

Nov. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

Nov. 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth*

Nov. 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Nov. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Dec. 03 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

Dec. 04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore*

Dec. 05 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro*

Dec. 06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*

Dec. 09 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*

Dec. 10 – Beaumont, TX @ Jefferson Theatre*

Dec. 11 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall*

Dec. 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port*

Dec. 13 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*

Dec. 17 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Selena Auditorium*

Dec. 18 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 20 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (ADDED 3rd Show)

^w/Danny Malone

*w/Jess Woodland

Blue October: 2027 20th Anniversary North American Tour Extended

Jan. 29, 2027 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Jan. 30, 2027 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

Jan. 31, 2027 – Amarillo, TX @ Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 03, 2027 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

Feb. 04, 2027 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Feb. 05, 2027 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Feb. 06, 2027 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Feb. 07, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Feb. 10, 2027 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

Feb. 11, 2027 – Funner, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California

Feb. 12, 2027 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

Feb. 13, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 17, 2027 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

Feb. 18, 2027 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

Feb. 19, 2027 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

Feb. 20, 2027 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 (SOLD OUT)

Feb. 21, 2027 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

Feb. 24, 2027 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 25, 2027 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 26, 2027 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Feb. 27, 2027 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

Feb. 28, 2027 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

Mar. 03, 2027 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Mar. 05, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Mar. 06, 2027 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Mar. 07, 2027 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

Mar. 11, 2027 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Mar. 12, 2027 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Mar. 14, 2027 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 16 Hrs 41 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link