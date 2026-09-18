Blue October to Launch 20th Anniversary FOILED World Tour in October
The video for the vulnerable track was directed by Zach Merck, known for work with Celine Dion and Saturday Night Live.
Blue October released the new music video for 'She's My Ride Home' on September 17, 2026, marking the third brand new video celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's platinum-selling album FOILED ahead of the band's 20th Anniversary World Tour, which reaches the US next month.
Earlier this year, the band released a special anniversary edition of the breakthrough album, the first-ever vinyl release of the record. Alongside the celebratory vinyl, Blue October has released brand new videos for 'Congratulations,' '18th Floor Balcony,' and now 'She's My Ride Home.'
The music video for the deeply vulnerable song about risking everything around you for love was directed by Zach Merck (Celine Dion, Saturday Night Live).
The band, featuring frontman Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye, bassist Matt Noveskey, and special guest, guitarist Will Knaak kicked off their 20th Anniversary World Tour in Europe in May, performing FOILED front to back each night. They never got to tour the RIAA Platinum-certified album when it originally came out, and now, twenty years later, the band finally gets to perform their biggest hits. Fans will be excited to know that they are playing the record in its entirety, top to bottom, front to back, including 'Hate Me,' 'Into The Ocean,' and more.
Reflecting on how special it is to finally be able to tour their biggest album, Justin shared, 'This album changed my life. I can't wait to play it from start to finish!' Matt Noveskey added, 'We fell in love with these songs all over again. Playing these songs live reminded us of just how special this album really is.'
The 70-show North American tour begins in October, with Danny Malone supporting from October 22 through November 15 and Jess Woodland joining from November 17 through December 20. The band has also announced a second North American leg for 2027, beginning January 29.
Blue October: 20th Anniversary World Tour 2026
Oct. 22 – Abilene, TX @ The Paramount^
Oct. 23 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall^
Oct. 24 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater^ (SOLD OUT)
Oct. 25 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre^
Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater^
Oct. 29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe^
Oct. 30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore^ (SOLD OUT)
Oct. 31 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall^
Nov. 01 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS^
Nov. 03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre^
Nov. 04 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square^
Nov. 06 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at The Egg^ (SOLD OUT)
Nov. 07 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora^ (SOLD OUT)
Nov. 08 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center^
Nov. 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Riviera Theatre^
Nov. 12 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts^
Nov. 13 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues^
Nov. 14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts^
Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^ (SOLD OUT)
Nov. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*
Nov. 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE*
Nov. 20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*
Nov. 21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*
Nov. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*
Nov. 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth*
Nov. 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
Nov. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
Dec. 03 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*
Dec. 04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore*
Dec. 05 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro*
Dec. 06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*
Dec. 09 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*
Dec. 10 – Beaumont, TX @ Jefferson Theatre*
Dec. 11 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall*
Dec. 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port*
Dec. 13 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*
Dec. 17 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Selena Auditorium*
Dec. 18 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)
Dec. 19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)
Dec. 20 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* (ADDED 3rd Show)
^w/Danny Malone
*w/Jess Woodland
Blue October: 2027 20th Anniversary North American Tour Extended
Jan. 29, 2027 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Jan. 30, 2027 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre
Jan. 31, 2027 – Amarillo, TX @ Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 03, 2027 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
Feb. 04, 2027 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
Feb. 05, 2027 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Feb. 06, 2027 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Feb. 07, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Feb. 10, 2027 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre
Feb. 11, 2027 – Funner, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California
Feb. 12, 2027 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
Feb. 13, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Feb. 17, 2027 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
Feb. 18, 2027 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency
Feb. 19, 2027 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
Feb. 20, 2027 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 (SOLD OUT)
Feb. 21, 2027 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall
Feb. 24, 2027 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 25, 2027 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 26, 2027 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Feb. 27, 2027 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
Feb. 28, 2027 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
Mar. 03, 2027 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Mar. 05, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Mar. 06, 2027 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Mar. 07, 2027 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
Mar. 11, 2027 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Mar. 12, 2027 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
Mar. 14, 2027 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...