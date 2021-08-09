Bloomingdale School Of Music Flute Choir Performed at College World Series

Bloomingdale School of Music's Senior Flute Choir, lead by Flute Choir Director Tereasa Payne, performed the National Anthem virtually for Game 10 of the College World Series on Thursday, June 24, 2021. To watch the performance, see below.

The Flute Choir is a multi-generational ensemble made up of nine players. Through the pandemic, they continued to rehearse virtually. For more information about BSM's Flute Choir, visit https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/flute-choir/.

"It was an incredible honor for our Senior Flute Choir to be included in this year's College World Series," said Executive Director Erika Atkins. "As we've learned and played remotely over the past year, our committed and talented students, faculty, and staff have made nothing short of magic happen at Bloomingdale. Our flute choirs are one of the strongest examples of that and it brings us great joy that the nation can now enjoy their music as much as we do."

"'The College World Series has drawn performers from across the country to sing the national anthem at this year's CWS. When the search for performers began, organizers weren't sure what sort of restrictions would be in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. They opted to follow NCAA guidelines, which meant having virtual performances until the championship series,' said Katie Karmazin, senior project coordinator with College World Series of Omaha. That helped open up the competition nationally.'" - Omaha World Herald

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/