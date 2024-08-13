Blind Pilot Releasing First LP in Eight Years This Friday; New Song Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blind Pilot will release their first album in eight years In The Shadow Of The Holy Mountain this Friday via ATO Records, and to celebrate they’ve shared an advance look at one of the collection’s most foundational pieces: “Brave.” The soaring and soulful original helped the band’s Israel Nebeker emerge from a years-long journey - both geographically and spiritually - to reclaim his voice as a songwriter. The origins of “Brave” found Nebeker and Blind Pilot co-founder Ryan Dobrowski in Mexico City, where they had been invited to perform by a humanitarian group in the region. After speaking with the group’s members for hours - especially about the hardships and prejudice endured by migrants traveling up to the United States - Nebeker “got the idea to write a song that looks at ideas of ownership and othering,” as he described it, “and what it does when we tell people, ‘This is our home, not yours.'" After years of not writing so much as a single verse - In The Shadow Of The Holy Mountain flowed out of him in one month from there.

For Nebeker, penning “Brave” was a process that actually started an ocean away - in Scandinavia - where he’d traveled to reconnect with his family's roots in the nomadic Sámi community. It was during a drum ceremony where Nebeker began to experience visions of his ancestors, who led him to the titular mountain where his creative rebirth began.“That vision involved my most immediate ancestors beckoning me along a path that went straight into a mountain, and I knew right then that the mountain represented the origins of all of us. It’s funny because I wrote many of these songs without fully understanding them, but when I listened back later it hit me how much of the album is about ancestral lines and connection, gifts passed down and ties that persist.”

Teaming with producer Josh Kaufman (The National, The War On Drugs) at a 19th century church turned home studio in upstate New York, the recording sessions for In The Shadow Of The Holy Mountain were the most free-flowing of the band's career, approaching perfection like "an overly Photoshopped picture of someone you love." The final result was "the most joy we’d ever had in making an album together," as Nebeker described it - which shines through palpably on a collection that's equal parts celebration and revelation. “We’re still feeling that deep connection that’s been a throughline for our entire adult lives,” adds Dobrowski, who formed an early version of Blind Pilot with Nebeker nearly two decades ago as college students.

Blind Pilot currently have North American tour dates announced through late November of this year, including release celebrations in Portland and Seattle, a return to Los Angeles at The Teragram Ballroom and two intimate nights at the Liberty Theatre in their hometown of Astoria. A full list of dates is below.

‘In The Shadow Of The Holy Mountain’ Tracklist

1. Jacaranda

2. Brave

3. Pocket Knife

4. Don’t You Know

5. Just A Bird

6. Coming Back

7. Faces of Light

8. One Drop

9. Lucky

10. Bitter Water

11. Same Thing

Blind Pilot Tour Dates

August 15 - Churchill School - Baker City, OR

August 16 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

August 17 - Trout Lake Hall - Trout Lake, WA

August 18 - Music Millennium - Portland, OR (in-store and signing)

August 30 - Easy Street Records - Seattle, WA (in-store and signing)

August 31 - The Gorge Amphitheater - George, WA *

November 8 - The Domino Room - Bend, OR

November 9 - Harlow’s - Sacramento, CA

November 12 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

November 15 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

November 16 - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

November 17 - Belly Up Solana Beach - Solana Beach, CA

November 19 - Hotel Congress - Tucson, AZ

November 20 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, New Mexico

November 21 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

November 22 - Washington’s Foco - Fort Collins, CO

November 24 - The Commonwealth Room - South Salt Lake City, UT

November 26 - The Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA

November 29 - Liberty Theatre - Astoria, OR

November 30 - Liberty Theatre - Astoria, OR

* with Dave Matthews Band

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

