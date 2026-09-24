Billy Walton Band to Release 'Fool For Your Crazy' Single, Launch UK Tour October 8

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The Billy Walton Band, one of Southern New Jersey's most dynamic, popular live acts since 2007, drop their exciting guitar/horn-driven rockin' new single, 'Fool For Your Crazy,' Friday, October 2. The uptempo track can be found on the group's forthcoming album, Line 'Em Up, which drops Friday, November 6. The group heads to the UK this fall for eleven dates commencing October 8 in Newcastle.

'Fool For Your Crazy is basically a song about a man that does everything he can to be around one of those crazy females. Even the bartender in the song warns him. It's played in a rocking Jersey soul flavor and was a blast to write,' says Billy Walton, front-person/guitarist/vocalist of the Billy Walton Band (BWB). 'Anthony (Krizan, producer/guitarist, ex Spin Doctors guitarist) and I had many alternate verses that we didn't use, but we certainly got a chuckle,' Walton adds.

'Listening to Fool For Your Crazy, you can tell we had fun while we were recording it,' says Krizan, who produced the track. The writing-recording, process, and chemistry came easy as Billy and I are cut from the same cloth. I think Fool For Your Crazy has the sound of New Jersey; and you can also hear influences of classic soul and rock. Should be a good listen for a very diverse genre and age demographic,' Krizan adds.

Fool For Your Crazy will be available on all streaming platforms (Spotify, Amazon, Apple, et al) as a digital release.

Formed in 2007, the Billy Walton Band grew out of the rich musical heritage of the active Jersey Shore music scene, and found its groove when Billy connected with bassist William Paris. Walton is New Jersey's hardest-working rock n' roll guitarist who, prior to fronting his own successful group, was a member of famed Asbury Park legends, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. Billy Walton Band are renowned for their electric, high-energy shows and have a solid, dedicated fan base which continues to grow. In addition to blues-rock fans, the jam-band scene has embraced BWB.

Photo Credit: John Loreaux



Photo Credit: John Loreaux

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