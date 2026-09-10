Billy Idol to feature in ESPN's 2026 US Open coverage

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Rock legend Billy Idol, alongside longtime collaborator/guitarist Steve Stevens, is featured in ESPN's exclusive coverage of the 2026 US Open Tennis Championships. As the tournament heads into its championship weekend fans can see the pair perform classic Idol hits throughout ESPN's daily coverage.

Also this summer, Idol continues his highly successful world tour, It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again!, which saw him sell out venues across the U.S., Europe and Latin America throughout the past year. Susanna Hoffs, Villanelle and Grocery Bag support Idol on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the next leg of arena and amphitheater performances kicks off tonight at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis. Tickets are available now at billyidol.net/tour; see below for a complete list of dates.

Idol's live show has been hailed as 'a strong, forceful show just crackling with energy' by the Houston Press, while Creative Loafing raves that Idol 'has a lot left to offer and is capable of owning a concert stage with the same authority and charisma he's always boasted' and the Dallas Observer adds that 'over forty years into Billy Idol's career, he remains just as remarkable as he started.'

Later this year, Idol and Stevens will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2026 along with Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and the Wu-Tang Clan; as well as Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons with the Early Influence Award; Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin with the Musical Excellence Award; and Ed Sullivan with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will tape on November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 2026 ceremony will then debut in December on ABC and Disney+. In 2027, the Induction Ceremony will return to Cleveland.

Ticket on-sale information for the 2026 Induction Ceremony will be announced at a later date. Select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Visit rockhall.com/membership to learn more.

'Being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside so many of my heroes and influences is a tremendous honor,' notes Idol. 'And to be inducted alongside my longtime compatriot Steve Stevens makes this all even more special. When I first started playing with Generation X 50 years ago, it was purely out of love for the music we were making and the scene that we were lucky enough to be a part of. Nobody, especially me, thought it would take me to where I am today. I'm incredibly grateful to all the people who have been behind me over the years, because none of this would have been possible without them. This honor is for my fans, and everyone who has been on this journey with me, as much as it is for me.'

Stevens adds, 'I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Billy Idol. If there's anyone that deserves to be in the HOF it's Billy. For more than four decades, we have shared a remarkable journey full of music, creativity and unforgettable experiences. Thank you to the Rock Hall, to the fans, and to everyone who's been part of the story!'

The new feature-length documentary film Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by three-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, is streaming now on Hulu following a successful theatrical run. The documentary—hailed by critic Jeffrey Lyons as 'informative and engaging,' while Forbes calls it 'poignant' and 'moving'—traces the life and career of punk pioneer turned rock 'n' roll icon Billy Idol. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock 'n' roll, fifty years into his career.

Idol's first full-length album of new music in over a decade, Dream Into It, is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart. Dream Into It continues to see extensive critical acclaim from The New Yorker, New York Magazine, AARP The Magazine, Consequence, Billboard, USA Today and many more.

The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol's longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens plus appearances by Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and is produced by Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, blink 182, BØRNS, K. Flay).

Idol's greatest hits compilation Idolize Yourself: The Very Best Of Billy Idol is also available now via UMe.

About Billy Idol

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence on songs like 'Dancing With Myself,' 'White Wedding,' Rebel Yell,' 'Eyes Without A Face,' 'Cradle of Love' and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released Dream Into It on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In 2026, Idol released Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the definitive documentary about his life and career.

It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again!

September 10—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

September 11—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater*

September 13—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

September 16—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater*

September 18—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion†

September 19—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

September 22—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center†

September 27—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater‡

* with Susanna Hoffs

† with Villanelle

‡ with Grocery Bag

Photo Credit: ESPN Images / Jon McLeod



Photo Credit: ESPN Images / Jon McLeod

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