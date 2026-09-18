Billy Idol Releases R3HAB Remix of 'Cradle of Love' on U.S. Tour

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Billy Idol has released a new remix of his classic 1990 single 'Cradle of Love.' The 'Cradle Of Love' R3HAB Remix is out now via UMe. Accompanying the remix is a new video visualizer that pays homage to the spirit and iconic imagery of the original 1990 MTV-era 'Cradle of Love' music video while reimagining its provocative energy.

'Billy Idol is a living legend, one of the defining voices of a massively influential era of rock music,' notes R3HAB. 'His catalog speaks for itself. It's been a few years since I've worked on a rock record, and 'Cradle Of Love' is a classic, so this remix presented a fun and fresh challenge for me. My goal was to keep the spirit of the original while updating the production to bridge the song to a new audience. We love how it turned out and are happy to share it today.'

In addition to the new remix, Idol is currently on the road for his world tour, It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again!, which saw him sell out venues across the U.S., Europe and Latin America throughout the past year. Villanelle and Grocery Bag support Idol on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the current leg of arena and amphitheater performances sees Idol performing at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. Tickets are available now at billyidol.net/tour.

Later this year, Idol and Steve Stevens will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2026 along with Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and the Wu-Tang Clan; as well as Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons with the Early Influence Award; Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin with the Musical Excellence Award; and Ed Sullivan with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will tape on November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 2026 ceremony will then debut in December on ABC and Disney+. In 2027, the Induction Ceremony will return to Cleveland. Ticket on-sale information for the 2026 Induction Ceremony will be announced at a later date. Select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Visit rockhall.com/membership to learn more.

'Being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside so many of my heroes and influences is a tremendous honor,' notes Idol. 'And to be inducted alongside my longtime compatriot Steve Stevens makes this all even more special. When I first started playing with Generation X 50 years ago, it was purely out of love for the music we were making and the scene that we were lucky enough to be a part of. Nobody, especially me, thought it would take me to where I am today. I'm incredibly grateful to all the people who have been behind me over the years, because none of this would have been possible without them. This honor is for my fans, and everyone who has been on this journey with me, as much as it is for me.'

Stevens adds, 'I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Billy Idol. If there's anyone that deserves to be in the HOF it's Billy. For more than four decades, we have shared a remarkable journey full of music, creativity and unforgettable experiences. Thank you to the Rock Hall, to the fans, and to everyone who's been part of the story!'

The feature-length documentary film Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by three-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, is streaming now on Hulu following a successful theatrical run. The documentary traces the life and career of punk pioneer turned rock 'n' roll icon Billy Idol. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock 'n' roll, fifty years into his career.

Idol's first full-length album of new music in over a decade, Dream Into It, is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart. The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol's longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens plus appearances by Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and is produced by Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, blink 182, BØRNS, K. Flay).

Idol's greatest hits compilation Idolize Yourself: The Very Best Of Billy Idol is also available now via UMe.

About Billy Idol

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence on songs like 'Dancing With Myself,' 'White Wedding,' 'Rebel Yell,' 'Eyes Without A Face,' 'Cradle of Love' and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released Dream Into It on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In 2026, Idol released Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the definitive documentary about his life and career.

About R3HAB

Multi-Platinum DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the past fifteen years. From breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, to anthems such as the Platinum-certified 'All Around The World (La La)' and 'Lullaby,' to collaborations with Ava Max, ZAYN, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most forward-thinking artists in the game.

Tour Dates

September 18—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion†

September 19—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

September 22—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center†

September 27—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater‡

* with Susanna Hoffs

† with Villanelle

‡ with Grocery Bag

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