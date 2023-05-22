Billy Idol Confirms New Run of Headline Tour Dates This Fall

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Fresh off a performance at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, rock legend Billy Idol confirms a new run of headline shows in August and September. The dates include debut performances at New York City’s Kings Theatre, D.C.’s The Anthem and Boston’s MGM Music Hall as well as an appearance at Jazz Aspen Snowmass with the Foo Fighters.

Performing a career spanning set featuring his iconic hits and new music from his latest EPs, Idol will be joined by his longtime band including his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time at billyidol.net. See below for full routing.

Last month, Idol performed the first ever concert at the Hoover Dam, straddling the Colorado River and the Nevada/Arizona border. The once in a lifetime set featuring special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt) was filmed for a forthcoming concert film produced by Lastman Media and scheduled for theatrical release through Encore Nights later this year. 

Prior to returning to North America for his late summer dates, Idol will embark on the first ever Generation Sex tour in the UK and EU this June and July. The punk supergroup, comprised of Idol and Tony James from Generation X as well as Jones and Paul Cook from Sex Pistols, will perform at festivals and headline gigs around Europe, playing selections from each band’s extensive catalog.

For 46 years Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as the camera-ready front man. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence.

Last year, Idol released his latest project The Cage EP via Dark Horse Records. The new music follows Idol’s 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike. In January, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey.

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023

August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre
August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion
August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater
September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center
September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass*
September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall
September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre
September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ
September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis
October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Foo Fighters

Sold out—BOLD

Photo credit: Jane Stuart



