Billie Williams Releases New Single 'Thief In The Night'

NYC blues-rock powerhouse Billie Williams returns with her new original single "Thief In The Night," produced by Tomas Doncker and James Dellatacoma.

This upbeat, sassy track channels the raw emotions of love and her feelings towards a suitor's subtle yet persistent attempts to woo her.

Backed by a killer band, this arrangement is packed with searing lead guitar, dirty organ fills and a hard-hitting rhythm section, all of which serve to evoke a classic blues and rock feel while remaining fresh and relevant in today's musical landscape. Available June 25, 2021 on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Listen to BILLIE WILLIAMS "Thief In The Night" here: