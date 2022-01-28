Billie Eilish Adds New Date to 'Happier Than Ever' Tour

Next week on February 3, Billie Eilish's long-awaited Happier Than Ever, The World Tour kicks off in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center, with Dora Jar confirmed as the supporting act for the first 4 shows of the tour.

Announced today, Eilish has added a show at the Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park (Long Island, NY) set to take place on February 15. Verified Fan registration starts now and closes on Sunday January, 30 at 11:59pm PT. Verified Fan pre-sale starts Tuesday, February 1 at 10am local, with public on-sale beginning February 2 at 10am local. Her pre-existing Gila River Arena date in Arizona on April 3 has now been moved to April 4.

Billie Eilish's upcoming Happier Than Ever, The World Tour will require ticket holders to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask. Please note this policy either matches or goes beyond what local jurisdictions are currently requiring to attend live events. The tour has these universal protocols in place out of extra precaution for fans, the band, and tour crew. For most current information, please visit the respective venue website.

Also announced this week, Support + Feed, a non-profit organization created during the pandemic by Billie and FINNEAS' mother Maggie Baird (Actress, Voice Artist, Screenwriter), joins Billie Eilish on her new 2022 eco-friendly global tour in the Billie Eilish Eco-Village while introducing THE PLEDGE to eat at least one plant-based meal a day for 30 days

The Billie Eilish Eco-Lounge is Hosted by Reverb, an environmental non-profit organization that will "green" the entire tour and create an activation on the concourse at each show allowing every guest that purchases a ticket to visit for free. The Billie Eilish Eco-Village will showcase five non-profits including Support + Feed, along with local non-profits in each city that will be providing information on how to best help the climate in the healthiest ways.

Eilish first partnered with Reverb on her 2020 "WHERE DO WE GO?" tour where she first announced her plans to make her tours green, and the goal for her 2022 tour is that the Billie Eilish Eco-Village experience is not just for guests to enjoy the concert, but also to become empowered to create change within each of their own communities.

Eilish fans that have purchased Charity Platinum Tickets to each of her shows will not only enjoy the Billie Eilish Eco-Village, but they will also be empowering change in their communities as 100% net proceeds from these charity platinum tickets will be donated directly to feed people through Support + Feed and will enable Support + Feed to expand into 29 additional US markets because of this donation alone.

Tour Dates

02/03 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

02/05 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

02/06 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

02/08 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

02/10 - Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA

02/12 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

02/13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

02/15 - Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park - Long Island, NY

02/18 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

02/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

02/20 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

02/22 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/08 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL

03/09 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/11 - Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

03/12 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/14 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/15 - Xcel Center - St. Paul, MN

03/16 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

03/19 - Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) - Denver, CO

03/21 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

03/25 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

03/26 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

03/29 - Chase Center - San Francisco - CA

03/30 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

04/01 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

04/02 - Gila River Arena - Glendale, AZ

04/04 - Gila River Arena - Glendale, AZ

04/06 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/08 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/09 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/16 - Coachella Festival - Indio, CA

04/23 - Coachella Festival - Indio, CA