Billboard-Charting Violinist Gregory Harrington Plays Beacon Theatre 6-1-19

Internationally acclaimed violinist, Gregory Harrington, will perform at NYC's landmark Beacon Theatre on Saturday, June 1st at 8 pm (doors at 7 pm). Harrington will open for the Oscar-winning, Grammy-nominated artist Glen Hansard, who starred in the film, Once. Like Hansard, Harrington was born in Ireland and will also be releasing his fourth album this year. The album, titled Without You, is set to hit all digital music streaming sites on June 7, 2019.

The Strad Magazine states about one of Harrington's live performances that he played "with aching tenderness, a profound sense of melancholy touching every phrase."

Gregory Harrington plays Beacon Theatre

opening for Glen Hansard

Saturday, June 1st, 2019

Show at 8 pm / Doors at 7 pm

Beacon Theatre

2124 Broadway, New York, NY (between 74th/75th)

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

Without You - new album by Gregory Harrington out June 7, 2019

$1 from every ticket sold will go towards PLUS1 to help safeguard people experiencing homelessness and ending the cycle of homelessness and poverty.

Get a taste of Harrington's new album - watch his latest music videos:

HALLELUJAH (music by Leonard Cohen)

OBLIVION (music by Astor Piazzolla)

Be sure to check out Harrington's upcoming album, Without You, out on June 7, 2019.

GregoryHarrington.com





