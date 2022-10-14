Betty Who Releases New Album 'BIG!'

Pop trailblazer Betty Who releases her newest album BIG! via BMG. She celebrates the new record with a recently announced European and North American tour kicking off in early 2023; tickets and VIP packages may be purchased via Seated/237.

Betty Who's BIG! is an expansive 11-track body of work exemplifying her larger than life personality and indomitable spirit. Each song on BIG! shares a vulnerable tale of triumph and perseverance offering a window into the life experiences that shaped Betty into the powerful woman she is today.

Through introspective ballads like the title-track "Big" and amped-up anthems like "She Can Dance," Betty Who is primed to make her fans feel a full spectrum of emotions.

Fresh off a widely praised "She Can Dance" remix featuring Brazilian pop icon Pabllo Vittar and a celebrated MTV VMA red carpet debut (watch via Billboard), Betty Who embarks on her biggest tour yet.

She kicks off in Amsterdam, NL on January 30th with support from Neve on her Europe dates, returns back to the US for stops in major cities accompanied by RuPaul's All Stars winner Shea Coulee, as well as hyperpop mainstay Slayyyter who joins the duo for the tour's stop in Washington, DC on March 10th.

Live Tour Schedule

11/20/22: Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital

01/30/23: Amsterdam, NL at Melkweg^

01/31/23: Berlin, GR at Lido^

02/02/23: Paris, FR at Etoiles Theatre^

02/03/23: London, UK at Heaven^

02/05/23: Dublin, IR at Button Factory^

02/28/23: Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren*

03/02/23: Dallas, TX at The Echo Lounge*

03/03/23: Austin, TX at Scoot Inn*

03/04/23: Houston, TX at House Of Blues*

03/06/23: Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl*

03/07/23: Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse*

03/08/23: Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel*

03/10/23: Washington, DC at The Anthem*&

03/11/23: New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom*

03/14/23: Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer*

03/15/23: Boston, MA at House Of Blues*

03/17/23: Toronto, ON at The Danforth Music Hall*

03/18/23: Detroit, MI at Saint Andrews Hall*

03/19/23: Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall*

03/21/23: Chicago, IL at Riviera Theatre*

03/22/23: Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue*

03/24/23: Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre*

03/25/23: Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot*

03/28/23: Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo*

03/29/23: Portland, OR at Wonder Ballroom*

03/31/23: San Francisco, CA at The Warfield*

04/01/23: Los Angeles, CA at The Novo*

* With Shea Coulee

& With Slayyyter

^ With Neve

If you need to know anything about Australian-American pop trailblazer Betty Who, it's that she is a survivor. Born Jessica Newham in Sydney, Australia, the classically trained singer, dancer, and multi instrumentalist has experienced practically every dimension of pop cultural visibility: going viral on the bombastic strength of 2014 single "Somebody Loves You," soundtracking Netflix's Queer Eye reboot with "All Things," forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project, and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry.

Moving from the rigid major-label machinery to rediscovering her power as an independent artist, Betty Who is primed to kick off her latest, most triumphant chapter on her upcoming project. She has also just made her TV hosting debuting with Prime Video's new reality dating series, The One That Got Away, which premiered June 24th.

Credit: Kate Biel