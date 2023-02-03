Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Betty Who Releases Cover of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill'

Feb. 03, 2023  

Pop sensation Betty Who has released her brand new cover of Kate Bush's iconic "Running Up That Hill."

Bush's "Running Up That Hill" had a renaissance last year when it was featured prominently in an episode of Netflix's Stranger Things Volume 4, and Betty's take on the track is a fun gift to fans.

Betty Who has also been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Music Artist category for her acclaimed album BIG! (BMG). The GLAAD Media Award is an accolade bestowed by GLAAD, the world's largest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, to recognize and honor various branches of the media for their outstanding representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and the issues that affect their lives.

"Making art that makes queer people feel seen and less alone is more important to me now, more than ever. The queer community I have found - the people I get to walk through this life with, holding hands, taking care of each other - is one of the greatest blessings I have ever known," says Who. "To be a name amongst these incredible artists who have all contributed so much to the community, I mean... I'm humbled and grateful. It really is an honour just to be nominated. Thank you so much GLAAD."

Other nominees up for the Outstanding Music Artist Award include Demi Lovato, FLETCHER, Kim Petras, Orville Peck and more. The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 30, 2023.

The album BIG! is an expansive 11-track body of work exemplifying her larger than life personality and indomitable spirit.

Betty Who just wrapped up a headlining string of dates in Australia and will be hitting venues in Europe before launching her long-awaited North American The BIG! Tour alongside Shea Couleé, Slayyyter, and Neve - tickets and VIP packages may be purchased here via Seated/237.

Betty Who tour dates are as follows:

02/03/23: London, UK at Heaven^
02/05/23: Dublin, IR at Button Factory^
02/28/23: Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren*
03/02/23: Dallas, TX at The Echo Lounge*
03/03/23: Austin, TX at Scoot Inn*
03/04/23: Houston, TX at House Of Blues*
03/06/23: Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl*
03/07/23: Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse*
03/08/23: Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel*
03/10/23: Washington, DC at The Anthem#*
03/11/23: New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom*
03/14/23: Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer*
03/15/23: Boston, MA at House Of Blues*
03/17/23: Toronto, ON at The Danforth Music Hall*
03/18/23: Detroit, MI at Saint Andrews Hall*
03/19/23: Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall*
03/21/23: Chicago, IL at Riviera Theatre*
03/22/23: Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue*
03/24/23: Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre*
03/25/23: Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot*
03/28/23: Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo*
03/29/23: Portland, OR at Wonder Ballroom*
03/31/23: San Francisco, CA at The Warfield*
04/01/23: Los Angeles, CA at The Novo*

* With Shea Coulee
# With Slayyyter
^ With Neve



