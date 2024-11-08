Bethel Music Drops New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bethel Music has announced the release of their latest single, "Center (Live)," available now on all streaming platforms, accompanied by a live music video. The track, led by guest artist Abbie Gamboa, is a part of the collective's highly anticipated album "We Must Respond," set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025.

Listen to the song here and watch the music video here.

"Center (Live)" is a sincere love song that radiates adoration for Jesus. The track beautifully captures the heart of placing Christ in His rightful place at the center of our lives, reminding listeners that everything we do should be for His honor and glory.

Says Gamboa, "This song came from a really special and really simple write with my husband Gabe, Brian Johnson, and myself. We pictured it being sung by the church, but I don't think we truly had an idea how stunning it would turn out. The night of recording, it was like the room already owned the song. They had heard it once or twice before, but it felt like more than just the knowing of the words and melodies...their hearts knew it. I pray that this song creates a heart cry in you to bring Jesus back to the center."

Following their recent success at the 55th Annual Dove Awards, where Bethel Music won two major accolades for "Song of the Year" and "Children's Recorded Song of the Year" with "Holy Forever," the worship collective is preparing for the release of "We Must Respond" in 2025. Recorded live earlier this year at the Cascade Theatre in Redding, Calif., the album features a collection of worship songs led by Bethel Music alongside guest vocalists including Gamboa, Brooke Ligertwood, and Aodhán King.

The upcoming compilation is inspired by a season of waiting on the Lord and reflects a deep call to worship. As Bethel's Bill Johnson explains, the album is a response to the invitation in Psalm 46:10: "Be still and know that I am God." It calls believers into a sacred exchange between the Spirit of God and the hearts of those who hunger for a deeper, more intimate connection with Him. In this place of surrender, true worship is birthed.

Pre-save "We Must Respond" here.

About Abbie Gamboa

Abbie Gamboa, an integral songwriter/worship leader in the UPPERROOM community, has been known for her unrestrained, dynamic anthems for the church since her debut appearance on the first Moments album covering "Tremble" and "Defender" in 2018. After years of keeping her personal artistry tucked away in hiddenness, Abbie released her first solo project, "pure," to communicate the core of who she is--a daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

