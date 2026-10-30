Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Bess Atwell to Launch CUT A FIGURE Tour Across North America, UK, Australia, Europe in 2027
The UK artist worked with producer Chris Coady to craft the indie pop record during a nine-month retreat in Quebec.
Acclaimed UK artist Bess Atwell has announced her new album Cut a Figure, arriving February 5th via Nettwerk. Atwell has also shared the latest single 'Glass' alongside a new video and confirmation of full world tour dates in 2027.
For her follow-up to 2024's Aaron Dessner-produced album Light Sleeper, Bess Atwell retreated from the UK to Quebec, where she lived for nine months, conceiving and writing what would become Cut a Figure. To bring the album to life, she worked with Los Angeles-based producer and mixer Chris Coady (Beach House, Future Islands, DIIV, Foals, and more). The result is a record that feels kinetic, confident, and fully realized. 'Glass' is the emotional heart of this new record, and its lyrics even inspired the album's title. 'Glass' pairs crystalline vocals with cathartic indie pop arrangements with lyrics exploring how an eagerness to be understood can make someone invisible.
Bess explains, 'I knew I wanted to name the album after a line in this song as it feels like the heart of the record. Sometimes, an eagerness to be seen and understood can have the opposite effect - you can be so transparent that you end up invisible. When I was a teenager, I was really into doing 'personality tests'. One test had you imagine a cube and then describe it (the cube supposedly representing how you express yourself). All my friends and family pictured various different sizes and colors, while I saw a transparent glass box floating in space.'
Sometimes we have to leave what we know behind, in order to find ourselves. For British artist Bess Atwell, a spontaneous move to Canada – where she lived for nine months – proved the catalyst for one of her most vividly realised, honest albums to date. Cut a Figure, her fourth record, doesn't just trace the outlines; it digs deep, as Atwell analyses a lifetime's worth of relationships, decisions and motivations.
To make such an album, she had to abandon some of the creative processes that had become second-nature. 'The songs I really enjoyed performing from my last record were the rare moments where I put down any instruments, and it was just me singing to my audience, which can be a bit scary,' she says, referring to 2024's Aaron Dessner-produced Light Sleeper. 'But those were the songs that seemed to connect the most, and where I felt most free to actually live with the song and what it was about.'
Cut a Figure was produced by industry heavyweight Chris Coady (Beach House, Foals, Slowdive) at Coady's Glendale, California studio. The album marks a significant evolution in Atwell's celebrated songwriting. Long known for her astonishing emotional acuity, Atwell shifts the magnifying glass onto herself for this record, exploring how her relationship with her own emotions; most crucially, anger, has transformed over time.
Channeling repressed feelings that had previously manifested as extreme anxiety, Cut a Figure serves as a cathartic outlet for Atwell to confront toxic dynamics and reclaim her voice. The Eighties-leaning initial single, 'The Act,' serves as a brilliantly moody 'diss track' written during a period of health challenges, while the sweeping 'Your Name' tackles the struggle of learning to stand up for oneself. Throughout the record, Atwell paints masterfully relatable scenes, whether addressing the desire to be truly seen on the sombre 'Glass' or processing the aftermath of a broken relationship on the sweetly scathing 'I Was a Mirror.'
Ultimately, the album is a powerful statement of self-acceptance and defiance. On the waltzing 'Out for Eleven,' Atwell confronts the shame and misconceptions surrounding her experiences with panic attacks and agoraphobia. This journey toward healing culminates in the shimmering analogue synths of 'Tonight I Am Allowed,' where her spellbinding voice pushes back against the masks society has forced her to wear. Shedding her people-pleasing tendencies, Atwell has delivered an extraordinary record that boldly embraces exactly who she is.
Tickets and further information for the tour are available at bessatwell.com.
Tracklist
To Disappear
Two of Wands
I Was A Mirror
End in Tears
Glass
Strike One
The Act
Tonight I Am Allowed
What Did We Eat
Out for Eleven
Your Name
Tour Dates
UK
January 28th, Tramway, Glasgow
January 31st, The Crossing, Birmingham
February 6th, The Barbican, London - Album launch show
North America
March 2nd, L'Esco, Montreal
March 3rd, Rainbow, Ottawa
March 4th, Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto
March 6th, 939 Cafe, Boston
March 7th, Elsewhere, New York
March 8th, Johnny Brenda's, Philadelphia
March 10th, Schubas, Chicago
March 12th, Conor Byrne Pub, Seattle
March 13th, Wise Hall, Vancouver
March 14th, Show Bar, Portland
March 16th, Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco
March 18th, Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles
Australia
March 24th, Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
March 25th, Corner Hotel, Melbourne
March 27th, Brightside, Brisbane
March 30th, Jive Bar, Adelaide
UK & Ireland
April 20th, Future Yard, Birkenhead
April 21st, Irish Centre, Leeds
April 22nd, Glasshouse International Centre For Music, Gateshead
April 23rd, New Century Hall, Manchester
April 25th, Limelight 2, Belfast
April 27th, Whelan's, Dublin
April 29th, Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
April 30th, Electric, Bristol
Europe
May 18th, La Boule Noire, Paris
May 19th, Ekko, Utrecht
May 20th, Hebebühne, Hamburg
May 21st, Privatclub, Berlin
May 23rd, Ideal Bar, Copenhagen
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Landry
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Landry
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