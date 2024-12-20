Benjamin Tod Releases Final Single of 2024 'Privilege of a Man'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2024 has been the year of Benjamin Tod and Lost Dog Street Band. Signing with Thirty Tigers and kicking off the year with the release of Lost Dog Street Band’s first album since their hiatus, Survived, Tod and the band have spent the past twelve months passing milestone after milestone. Selling out countless shows throughout the year, the band celebrated their debut at the Grand Ole Opry in May and hit the road for more tour dates in the fall before Tod released his critically acclaimed solo LP, Shooting Star, in October. Just a few weeks ago, Tod released a highly anticipated collaboration with Jesse Daniel and is tying a bow on the year with his final single of 2024.

Out now, “Privilege of a Man” is a folk tune that explores “the desperation of the masculine spirit in the modern world,” says Tod. The single delves into the mental, physical, and spiritual toll of conforming to the crushing weight of societal expectations, painting a stark reality for many.

Sparse instrumentation lets Tod’s verses stand out over a heartbeat-pulsing kick drum until a fiery slide guitar ushers in a full band groove ahead of the song’s ultimate refrain. Throughout, Tod highlights some of the oft-unspoken burdens of day-to-day before tying it up with a repeating, tongue-in-cheek chorus: “Some things are out of our hands / It’s just the privilege of a man.”

About Benjamin Tod

Benjamin Tod is the lead singer/songwriter/guitarist for the acclaimed Lost Dog Street Band. Following Lost Dog Street Band's new album, Survived, Tod recently released Shooting Star, a new solo LP inspired by some of honky tonk's greatest. Praised by Billboard, NPR, American Songwriter, Whiskey Riff, Saving Country Music and more, Tod made his Grand Ole Opry debut in May and can be seen in the new Hulu docuseries, It's All Country.

