Benee Shares Vevo Official Live Performance

Vevo announces the release of BENEE's live performance of "Glitter." Carving out a space between indie pop and R&B, BENEE deconstructs modern pop music to create a sonic landscape all her own. Growing up in suburban Auckland, New Zealand among a community of creatives, she was immersed in the arts from a young age. After releasing a series of self-released GarageBand covers on SoundCloud, BENEE was soon writing and recording at Golden Age Studio with producer Josh Fountain in her senior year of high school. Just two weeks after enrolling in university, she dropped out with a now unstoppable and feverish conviction to pursue music full-time.

Watch GLITTER here:

BENEE has emerged as New Zealand's artist to watch with her chart-topping hit " Soaked," which quickly climbed Spotify's Viral Charts, accumulated over 17 million streams to date. It charted on Australia's Triple J radio's Hottest 100 of 2018 and held the number one spot on New Zealand's Shazam Top 100 for two months as well as achieved Gold Certification in New Zealand and Australia. With endorsements from Zane Lowe and Apple's Beats1 radio, Bene went from playing her first small club gig to her first arena show - opening for longtime role model Lily Allen - in a matter of months.

"Glitter" comes from BENEE's new FIRE ON MARZZ EP, applauded by Ones To Watch as "more than an eye-catching name or piece of surreal cover art; it is the distinctive expression of a pop chameleon, blending in and out of a range of moods and lush sonic textures." "Glitter" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

