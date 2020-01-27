Beneath The Massacre Join Origin on Tour

Canadian tech-death force BENEATH THE MASSACRE announce a handful of North American tour dates today. The band will be joining Origin as direct support for the Occupation Domination North American Tour 2020, which starts March 12th in Kansas City and wraps on April 11th in Minneapolis. The band will kick off and end the North American dates with six headline shows, from March 9-11th and April 13-April 16th. For more details on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit Beneath THE MASSACRE's website HERE.

BENEATH THE MASSACRE is gearing up to release their fourth album and Century Media debut, Fearmonger, on February 28th. They recently released "Autonomous Mind" and "Rise of the Fearmonger" off of the forthcoming LP. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered over an eight-month period at The Grid Productions (The Agonist, Despised Icon) in Montréal by friend, fellow death metal shredder (in Canadian legends Cryptopsy), and studio guru Christian Donaldson. Pre-order the album HERE.

BENEATH THE MASSACRE TOUR DATES

w/And Hell Followed With

March 9 - London, On - Call the Office

March 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery

March 11 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

w/Origin, Defeated Sanity, and Wake

March 12 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

March 13 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

March 14 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

March 15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

March 16 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

March 17 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

March 18 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

March 19 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

March 20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

March 21 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

March 22 - Frederick, MD - Café 611

March 23 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

March 24 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

March 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

March 27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar

March 28 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

March 29 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

March 30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

April 1 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

April 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Underground @ Catch One

April 3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

April 4 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

April 5 - Portland, OR - Dante's

April 6 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

April 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

April 8 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

April 9 - Regina, SK - Riddell Centre @ U of R

April 10 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

April 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

w/Local support

April 13 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

April 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Smiling Moose

April 16 - Clifton Park, NJ - Upstate Concert Hall





