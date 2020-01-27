Beneath The Massacre Join Origin on Tour
Canadian tech-death force BENEATH THE MASSACRE announce a handful of North American tour dates today. The band will be joining Origin as direct support for the Occupation Domination North American Tour 2020, which starts March 12th in Kansas City and wraps on April 11th in Minneapolis. The band will kick off and end the North American dates with six headline shows, from March 9-11th and April 13-April 16th. For more details on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit Beneath THE MASSACRE's website HERE.
BENEATH THE MASSACRE is gearing up to release their fourth album and Century Media debut, Fearmonger, on February 28th. They recently released "Autonomous Mind" and "Rise of the Fearmonger" off of the forthcoming LP. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered over an eight-month period at The Grid Productions (The Agonist, Despised Icon) in Montréal by friend, fellow death metal shredder (in Canadian legends Cryptopsy), and studio guru Christian Donaldson. Pre-order the album HERE.
BENEATH THE MASSACRE TOUR DATES
w/And Hell Followed With
March 9 - London, On - Call the Office
March 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery
March 11 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
w/Origin, Defeated Sanity, and Wake
March 12 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
March 13 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
March 14 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
March 15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
March 16 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
March 17 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
March 18 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
March 19 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
March 20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
March 21 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
March 22 - Frederick, MD - Café 611
March 23 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
March 24 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
March 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
March 27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar
March 28 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West
March 29 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar
March 30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
April 1 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar
April 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Underground @ Catch One
April 3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
April 4 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
April 5 - Portland, OR - Dante's
April 6 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur
April 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
April 8 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
April 9 - Regina, SK - Riddell Centre @ U of R
April 10 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
April 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
w/Local support
April 13 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade
April 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Smiling Moose
April 16 - Clifton Park, NJ - Upstate Concert Hall