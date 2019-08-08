Beloved Television and Stand-Up Comic Red Green Adds More Dates To His Fall Tour

Comedian Steve Smith, better known as Red Green, from the beloved Gemini Award-winning comedy series The Red Green Show, has announced the addition of several new dates for his 'This Could Be It!' fall tour throughout Canada, with more shows to be announced. Kicking off September 19 in Grand Prairie, Alberta, Red Green embarks on his final journey throughout his homeland, with a coast-to-coast trek that will culminate on October 30th at the Georgian Theatre in Barrie, Ontario.



"I know it's called 'This Could Be It' tour, but if I was a betting man, I'd put my money on 'This Is Definitely It,'" said Smith.



Fans of all ages flocked to the various performance halls and theaters to take part in the final 'Lodge Meetings' throughout the U.S. With the majority of these meetings selling out, the hapless handyman has once again instilled countless laughs upon the smiling faces of his loyal fans, as he bids his final farewell.



"The ticket sales have been great, but the biggest impact is the chance to say goodbye to my friends face-to-face, and to hear the heart-warming stories of how this silly little show has helped people's lives," Smith accounted. "That's the part I'll remember forever."



The master of misadventure continues his latest one man road show. It features some brand new handyman projects, advice to married guys and teenage boys, tips on getting old, and an apology to the world on behalf of all baby boomers. Special contributions from other cast members, talking animals, and a final wish from Red Green to all of his loyal fans, are also on the meeting agenda.



"I'd like to also thank my fans, the media, and anyone who has supported me along the way," said Smith. "I couldn't do any of this without you!"





The Red Green Show Canadian Tour:



SEP 19 Grand Prairie Regional College Theatre / Grand Prairie, Alta.

SEP 20 Memorial Centre / Red Deer, Alta.

SEP 21 Arden Theatre / St. Albert, Alta.**

SEP 22 Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre / Medicine Hat, Alta.

SEP 23 Yates Memorial Theatre / Lethbridge, Alta.

SEP 24 Yates Memorial Theatre / Lethbridge, Alta.**

SEP 26 Vanier Hall / Prince George, B.C.

SEP 27 Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Ctr. / Chilliwack, B.C.

SEP 28 Port Theatre / Nanaimo, B.C.

SEP 29 Sid Williams Theatre / Courtenay, B.C.

SEP 30 McPherson Playhouse / Victoria, B.C.

OCT 01 Bell Performing Arts Center / Surrey, B.C.

OCT 02 Kelowna Community Theatre / Kelowna, B.C.

OCT 03 Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium / Calgary, Alta.

OCT 05 Mae Wilson Theatre / Moose Jaw, Sask.

OCT 06 Broadway Theatre / Saskatoon, Sask.

OCT 07 Conexus Arts Centre / Regina, Sask.

OCT 08 Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium / Brandon, Man.

OCT 09 Club Regent Event Center / Winnipeg, Man.

OCT 11 Imperial Theatre / Sarnia, Ont.

OCT 15 The Empire Theatre / Belleville, Ont.

OCT 16 Algonquin Commons Theatre / Ottawa, Ont.

OCT 17 Grand Theatre / Kingston, Ont.

OCT 19 Blyth Memorial Community Hall / Blyth, Ont.**

OCT 20 Migration Hall / Kingsville, Ont.

OCT 22 Sanderson Center for the Performing Arts / Brantford, Ont.

OCT 23 Centennial Hall / London, Ont.

OCT 24 Centre In The Square / Kitchener, Ont.

OCT 25 Academy Theatre / Lindsay, Ont.

OCT 26 Showplace Performance Centre / Peterborough, Ont.**

OCT 28 The Playhouse / Fredericton, N.B.

OCT 29 Rebecca Cohn Auditorium at Dalhousie Arts Centre / Halifax, N.S.

OCT 30 Georgian Theatre / Barrie, Ont.

**matinee show added

To purchase tickets, and for the most up-to-date tour schedule, please visit RedGreen.com





The Red Green Show is a unique half-hour comedy series targeted at family audiences, with the purpose of entertaining and providing an escape from the pressures of urban living.



Set way up north at the infamous Possum Lodge, The Red Green Show is a hilarious insight into men, their dreams, and their obsessions. It's a show for anyone who thinks God created man to give the rest of the world something to laugh at!



Steve Smith plays the acerbic, dry-witted Red Green, lodge leader and host of the show that takes special aim at the yet unexplored humorous side of the male ego and other inflatables. Pat McKenna plays Harold, Red's techno-geek nephew, and Rick Green (no relation to Red) is the klutzy naturalist Bill. Each week they pass the time bonding, adventuring, entrepreneuring and basically keeping the eight-year-old in them alive and well.





