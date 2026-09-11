Bed Maker Releases 'The Mark' on Dischord Records; East Coast Tour in September

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Bed Maker released their new two-song single, 'The Mark,' today via Dischord Records. The band's first new music since their acclaimed 2024 self-titled debut, the single features 'The Mark' as the A-side, backed by 'What Boy Where' on the B-side. Recorded and mixed at Tonal Park with Ian MacKaye and Don Godwin, the two tracks showcase Bed Maker's blend of tension, urgency, and controlled chaos.

'The Mark' premiered at New Noise Magazine, with both tracks now available on all streaming platforms.

On the songs, the band says, 'Like many of our songs, 'The Mark' and 'What Boy Where' are crafted from observations of life. These two songs were fueled by examples of inequity in the treatment of people or the abject negligence to see a person and their value to the world.'

The band will bring their live energy to several upcoming East Coast dates, including shows in Charlottesville, VA, Durham, NC, Hyattsville, MD, and Harrisonburg, VA. Full dates are listed below.

Bed Maker formed in 2019 when bassist Arthur Noll (Light Beams, Kid Congo Powers) and drummer Vin Novara (The Crownhate Ruin, 1.6 Band), both formerly of Alarms & Controls, invited guitarist Jeff Barsky (Insect Factory, Shadow Riot) to collaborate. Soon after, they recruited vocalist Amanda MacKaye (Desiderata, Routineers), and the chemistry was immediate. After playing their first show in February 2020, the band resumed performing in November 2022 and has since played extensively throughout the Eastern and Midwestern U.S.

In 2024, Bed Maker released their self-titled debut LP on Dischord Records, recorded with Ian MacKaye and Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studio. The new single marks the band's next chapter, with 'The Mark' b/w 'What Boy Where' recorded and mixed at Tonal Park with MacKaye and Godwin. Jason Farrell handled layout and design, with cover art by Luna Novara.

With a second LP planned for 2027 and more shows on the horizon, Bed Maker continue to build on the chemistry, intensity, and musicianship that have defined the band from the start.

Bed Maker Tour Dates

September 25 - Charlottesville, VA @ University of Virginia / WXTJ

September 26 - Durham, NC @ The Fuzzy Needle

September 27 - Hyattsville, MD @ Shady Lane Records

September 29 - Harrisonburg, VA @ Wizard Mode Brewcade

Photo Credit: Fleurette Estes



Photo Credit: Fleurette Estes

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