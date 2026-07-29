THE CRAMPS' 'GRAVEST GRAVY' LP Set for August Release on Vengeance Records

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A previously unreleased album by THE CRAMPS, recorded in October 1977 at Ardent Studios and produced by Alex Chilton, is set to arrive August 21st under the title GRAVEST GRAVY. The release marks the first archival project from The Cramps Inc., a newly formed company that has restarted the band's label Vengeance Records and launched official merchandise. The sessions featured Lux Interior on vocals, Poison Ivy on guitar, Bryan Gregory on guitar, and Nick Knox on drums. GRAVEST GRAVY will be available on multiple colored vinyl variants, CD, and digital platforms.

Photo: David Godlis

A Thrilling Update from Cramps Inc.!

Greetings. Henry Rollins here. Weeks ago, The Cramps Inc. announced its formation, restarting The Cramps' label Vengeance Records, creating official merchandise, and venturing into The Vaults to unleash unheard recordings of the band. The first archival release, Gravest Gravy, will be coming out August 21st. Additionally, a limited edition 7', artfully titled More Gravy, featuring TV Set (alternate vocal) and Can't Find My Mind (alternate mix), will be released in September (date TBD) - details forthcoming.

A limited edition seven-inch titled MORE GRAVY, featuring an alternate vocal version of TV SET and an alternate mix of CAN'T FIND MY MIND, is planned to follow in September, with further details forthcoming. Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye, operating as RAM Prod., said work is continuing on additional Cramps archival releases slated for 2027, developed in coordination with Inner Ear Studios in Arlington, Virginia, and Infrasonic Sound in Nashville, Tennessee.

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