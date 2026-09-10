Becky Hill Shares New Single 'Changes' Ahead of REBECCA Album

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Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill has been building anticipation for the release of her new album REBECCA with a run of tracks that showcase the breadth of her evolving sound. '>>>hands on me<<<', 'what do i have to do?' and 'More! More! More!' have drawn strong support, from Radio 1 airplay and millions of streams to live moments culminating at this summer's Creamfields. Now Hill continues that momentum with her new single 'Changes.'

'Changes' offers another taste of Hill's high-intensity, multi-genre 'curated chaos' approach to REBECCA. It's a maximalist production full of unexpected touches, as frenetic drum 'n' bass beats, glitch-pop stutters and synth flourishes collide with one of Hill's trademark addictive hooks and powerhouse vocals. For all its sonic intensity, the sentiment at its heart is simple and direct: committing fully to a relationship, whatever changes or obstacles the future might bring.

The new single follows 'what do i have to do?' which has taken on a life of its own online following Hill's recent headline shows. Fans saw her bring the video's satirical 'BBL Becky' character to the stage, recreating the OTT prosthetic look. The moment captured fans' imaginations, who made their own content using the sound, generating over 100 million views on TikTok in just two weeks. Hill conceived the 'BBL Becky' character to combine pop spectacle with sharp cultural commentary, taking the idea from the original video into her live show before it became a viral phenomenon.

REBECCA will now be released on November 13, with the new date allowing Hill to complete two tracks that she was keen to have on the record and continue her creative relationships with Sonny Fodera and MEDUZA. The recently released 'Say Something' sees Hill working with Fodera again following their 2024 UK hit 'Never Be Alone,' while her new collaboration with MEDUZA follows their 2019 global hit and live favorite 'Lose Control.' As everyone's schedules were busy, finding times to bring the tracks together took longer than anticipated, resulting in the album moving to November. Due to the long lead times required for physical format production, both tracks will only feature on the digital edition of REBECCA.

The album is available to pre-order, with a numbered limited-edition red splatter vinyl, classic black vinyl and CD among the formats available from Hill's official store.

About Becky Hill

Becky Hill has established herself as one of the UK's most influential and successful artists, known for her ability to fuse underground club credibility with huge crossover appeal. Across a career spanning more than a decade, the two-time BRIT Award winner has amassed over 10 billion global streams and scored multiple UK Top 10 singles, becoming one of the standout talents in British dance music. Her critically acclaimed 2024 album 'Believe Me Now?' is her highest-charting record to date, landing in the UK Top 3 and further showcasing the scale, confidence and emotional honesty at the heart of her music.

Widely recognised and respected by her peers for her songwriting talent, Hill has become a sought-after artist for some of electronic music's biggest names, with artists such as David Guetta, Tiësto and Chase & Status all coming to her to collaborate on a string of global hits. Alongside her success as a recording artist, Hill is also a live performer, with sets at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Creamfields, alongside a sold-out UK and Ireland arena headline tour. Offstage, she is an advocate for female, queer and non-binary creatives within music, while her podcast 'The Art of Rave' has further positioned her as a voice within the wider electronic music community.

Photo Credit: Joseph Delany



Photo Credit: Joseph Delany

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