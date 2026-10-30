Becky Hill Releases New Single "l0st the pl0t" From Album REBECCA

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Becky Hill has released her new single 'l0st the pl0t,' the final preview of her third album REBECCA, out November 13 via Astralwerks.

A long-standing fan favorite, 'l0st the pl0t' has been in huge demand since Becky first debuted the song during her sold-out UK arena tour in 2024.

The track arrives following a summer of highs for Becky, with 'what do i have to do?' becoming a viral phenomenon after its satirical 'BBL Becky' character made the leap from the official video to her live shows, generating 100 million views on TikTok in just two weeks. She also returned to the charts with the Sonny Fodera collaboration 'Say Something.'

Driven by Becky's powerhouse vocal and a production that builds before erupting into an exhilarating beat drop, 'l0st the pl0t' captures the darker side of success with characteristic honesty and self-awareness. Its instantly memorable hook - 'I'm just another popstar that lost the f*cking plot' - gets straight to the heart of the song, as Becky explores what happens when your sense of self-worth becomes increasingly tied to streaming stats, ticket sales and your position on festival bills.

Becky says, ''l0st the pl0t' came from conversations with other artists and realising we're all going through a lot of the same things. You're trying to tour, work, keep your house clean, wash your clothes, unpack and repack suitcases, while dealing with barely seeing your family. It's very easy to lose yourself in the business side of music and let the numbers and pressures take over. The song is me looking at all of that from the inside and recognising how easily you can get lost in it.'

Also featuring the recent singles 'hands on me', 'More! More! More!' and 'Changes', REBECCA is an unapologetically authentic pop album about what it takes to make a pop album, with a sonic blueprint Becky describes as 'curated chaos.' It brings together her deep-rooted love of house and drum 'n' bass with the guitar music that soundtracked her teenage years, including Pendulum and The Prodigy. Those influences collide across the record as Becky brings guitars into the mix alongside heavy electronic production, pushing her sound into new territory without losing the dance foundations at its core.

Becky's official store offers a numbered limited edition red splatter vinyl, black vinyl and CD, with album bundles rewarded with a signed A4 art print. Becky will celebrate the release of REBECCA with an intimate album tour starting next week. Looking ahead to 2027, she will play a large-scale open-air headline show at Ludlow Castle on July 23, as well as appearing as special guest to Fatboy Slim at Lytham Festival on July 2.

Tour Dates

NOVEMBER 7 - Kingston, Circuit

8 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

10 - Sheffield, Foundry

11 - Middlesbrough, Empire

12 - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

17 - Coventry, Empire

18 - Oxford, O2 Academy

About Becky Hill

Becky Hill has established herself as one of the UK's most influential and successful artists, known for her ability to fuse underground club credibility with huge crossover appeal. Across a career spanning more than a decade, the two-time BRIT Award winner has amassed over 10 billion global streams and scored multiple UK Top 10 singles, becoming one of the standout talents in British dance music.

Her critically acclaimed 2024 album 'Believe Me Now?' is her highest-charting record to date, landing in the UK Top 3 and further showcasing the scale, confidence and emotional honesty at the heart of her music. Widely recognised and respected by her peers for her undeniable songwriting talent, Becky has become a sought-after artist for some of electronic music's biggest names, with artists such as David Guetta, Tiësto and Chase & Status all coming to her to collaborate on a string of global hits.

Alongside her success as a recording artist, Becky is also a formidable live performer, with exceptional sets at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Creamfields, alongside a sold-out UK and Ireland arena headline tour. Offstage, she remains a passionate advocate for female, queer and non-binary creatives within music, while her acclaimed podcast 'The Art of Rave' has further positioned her as a respected voice within the wider electronic music community.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 15 Hrs 16 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone