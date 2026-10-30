Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Becky Hill Releases New Single "l0st the pl0t" From Album REBECCA
The track explores the pressures of success and the toll of constant touring, following the viral hit "what do i have to do?".
Becky Hill has released her new single 'l0st the pl0t,' the final preview of her third album REBECCA, out November 13 via Astralwerks.
A long-standing fan favorite, 'l0st the pl0t' has been in huge demand since Becky first debuted the song during her sold-out UK arena tour in 2024.
The track arrives following a summer of highs for Becky, with 'what do i have to do?' becoming a viral phenomenon after its satirical 'BBL Becky' character made the leap from the official video to her live shows, generating 100 million views on TikTok in just two weeks. She also returned to the charts with the Sonny Fodera collaboration 'Say Something.'
Driven by Becky's powerhouse vocal and a production that builds before erupting into an exhilarating beat drop, 'l0st the pl0t' captures the darker side of success with characteristic honesty and self-awareness. Its instantly memorable hook - 'I'm just another popstar that lost the f*cking plot' - gets straight to the heart of the song, as Becky explores what happens when your sense of self-worth becomes increasingly tied to streaming stats, ticket sales and your position on festival bills.
Becky says, ''l0st the pl0t' came from conversations with other artists and realising we're all going through a lot of the same things. You're trying to tour, work, keep your house clean, wash your clothes, unpack and repack suitcases, while dealing with barely seeing your family. It's very easy to lose yourself in the business side of music and let the numbers and pressures take over. The song is me looking at all of that from the inside and recognising how easily you can get lost in it.'
Also featuring the recent singles 'hands on me', 'More! More! More!' and 'Changes', REBECCA is an unapologetically authentic pop album about what it takes to make a pop album, with a sonic blueprint Becky describes as 'curated chaos.' It brings together her deep-rooted love of house and drum 'n' bass with the guitar music that soundtracked her teenage years, including Pendulum and The Prodigy. Those influences collide across the record as Becky brings guitars into the mix alongside heavy electronic production, pushing her sound into new territory without losing the dance foundations at its core.
Becky's official store offers a numbered limited edition red splatter vinyl, black vinyl and CD, with album bundles rewarded with a signed A4 art print. Becky will celebrate the release of REBECCA with an intimate album tour starting next week. Looking ahead to 2027, she will play a large-scale open-air headline show at Ludlow Castle on July 23, as well as appearing as special guest to Fatboy Slim at Lytham Festival on July 2.
Tour Dates
NOVEMBER 7 - Kingston, Circuit
8 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy
10 - Sheffield, Foundry
11 - Middlesbrough, Empire
12 - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace
17 - Coventry, Empire
18 - Oxford, O2 Academy
About Becky Hill
Becky Hill has established herself as one of the UK's most influential and successful artists, known for her ability to fuse underground club credibility with huge crossover appeal. Across a career spanning more than a decade, the two-time BRIT Award winner has amassed over 10 billion global streams and scored multiple UK Top 10 singles, becoming one of the standout talents in British dance music.
Her critically acclaimed 2024 album 'Believe Me Now?' is her highest-charting record to date, landing in the UK Top 3 and further showcasing the scale, confidence and emotional honesty at the heart of her music. Widely recognised and respected by her peers for her undeniable songwriting talent, Becky has become a sought-after artist for some of electronic music's biggest names, with artists such as David Guetta, Tiësto and Chase & Status all coming to her to collaborate on a string of global hits.
Alongside her success as a recording artist, Becky is also a formidable live performer, with exceptional sets at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Creamfields, alongside a sold-out UK and Ireland arena headline tour. Offstage, she remains a passionate advocate for female, queer and non-binary creatives within music, while her acclaimed podcast 'The Art of Rave' has further positioned her as a respected voice within the wider electronic music community.
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