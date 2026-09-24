Leena Punks Remixes YEAH YEAH by Bodyrox ft. Luciana

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Athens-born and London-based electronic artist Leena Punks is fusing punk attitude, UK rave energy and euphoric electronic production across a rapidly expanding international career, with her latest release seeing her officially remix Bodyrox ft. Luciana's iconic 2000s track 'Yeah Yeah'.

After spending recent years establishing herself as a distinctive presence within electronic music, Leena Punks has built an enduring catalogue that combines melodic euphoria, emotional breakdowns, powerful drops and the raw energy of UK rave culture. From her early experiences discovering electronic music through MTV, radio and international DJs in Athens, to performing at major festivals and clubs around the world, her trajectory has been shaped by a deep connection to the culture and a desire to create music with a strong sense of purpose.

Her latest release sees Leena put her own spin on Bodyrox ft. Luciana's 'Yeah Yeah', a track that holds particular significance to the artist. Originally released in 2006, the Electro House classic was written by Bodyrox alongside Jon Pearn, Nick Bridges and Luciana, before being popularised in clubs through a remix by British producer D. Ramirez. The track reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart, becoming the highest charting single for both Bodyrox and Luciana, while also topping the UK Dance Singles Chart.

For Leena, the opportunity to remix the track brought together her personal connection to the original with her unique production style. She remembers discovering 'Yeah Yeah' while growing up and being drawn to its instantly recognisable electro synth and Luciana's punk influenced vocal delivery.

Leena Punks comments: 'Yeah Yeah' is probably one of my favourite tracks of the 2000s. I remember listening to it growing up and watching the video again and again. I loved that filthy, instantly recognisable electro synth, and the whole track takes me straight back to that era when Electro House was huge.'

The new remix also reflects the wider influences that have shaped Leena's artistic journey to date. Growing up in Athens, she was surrounded by her father's vinyl collection and developed an early interest in electronic music through pirate radio, MTV and international DJs. The Prodigy, The Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx, UK rave, Garage, House and Trance all contributed to the musical landscape she grew up with, while seeing female artists such as Miss Kittin represented within electronic music helped shape her own ambitions.

Leena Punks shares: 'In terms of the video, I was completely in awe of Luciana. I loved her hair, the blonde streaks, the makeup, her style, and especially the punk attitude in the vocal. I just thought she was incredibly cool. So when I got the chance to remix it and received the stems, I was genuinely nervous. My initial idea was to tease the riff without giving it away, use the strongest part of the vocal as a hook, and make the track as rhythmic as possible.'

After moving from Athens to London in 2013, Leena Punks brought her background in journalism, radio and social media into a new chapter focused on electronic music production at Point Blank Music School. Her interests in fashion, film and visual culture have since become integral to her musical identity, reflected in the name Leena Punks, a fusion of her longstanding connection to electronic music with the rebellious attitude and visual language of punk, particularly the influence of Vivienne Westwood. The name also traces back to her ambition to release on Stanton Warriors' Punks Music, ultimately becoming a fitting expression of her punk spirit and dancefloor energy.

Production became an increasingly important part of Leena's life during the pandemic, leading to a run of releases that marked a new phase in her career. A key turning point came with 'On The Floor', followed by BBC Radio support and Hottest Record recognition in July 2022. Since then, she has taken her sound from the UK club circuit to major international stages, performing at Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Dreamstate, Amnesia and Brooklyn Mirage, including a 2023 Tomorrowland appearance at Crystal Garden.

Running parallel to her studio output and touring schedule, Leena launched HESTĒA at E1 London in January 2025, creating a platform for artists and industry peers while reflecting her wider commitment to the electronic music community. With an international audience spanning the US, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Poland, Brazil, Mexico and Spain, she continues to develop her sound while expanding her global fan base.

As early electronic culture continues to resonate with a new generation, Leena's remix of 'Yeah Yeah' brings the iconic track into her own evolving sound, following its renewed cultural relevance through Charli XCX's powerful 'Von Dutch'. With further international performances ahead, Leena continues to build on the influences that have shaped her journey from Athens to London, combining UK rave energy, punk attitude and her evolving electronic sound.

Release Details

Bodyrox ft. Luciana - Yeah Yeah (Leena Punks Remix)

Official Release: September 25th, 2026

Label: Altra Moda

Stream & Purchase

Leena Punks: Spotify | Beatport | Traxsource | Instagram | TikTok

Altra Moda: Beatport | Traxsource | Instagram

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