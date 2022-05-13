Becky G Releases New Album 'Esquemas'

Today, global superstar Becky G has released her highly anticipated second album, ESQUEMAS, via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records/Sony Music Latin. Becky's new album showcases a newfound sense of fearlessness and confidence when it comes to her artistry and talent as a musician.

The new album also demonstrates Becky's ability to challenge expectations and empowers fans to be proud of who they are. Becky was featured in the May issue of Rolling Stone and the magazine proclaimed, "It's Becky at her most confident and playful, exploring disco-pop, electronic production, even touches of doo-wop."

ESQUEMAS features 14 tracks including her global smash hit "MAMIII" with Karol G, which has amassed over 750 million streams worldwide since release and is certified 11x multiplatinum by RIAA Latin along with previously released songs "NO MIENTEN," "FULANITO," AND "RAM PAM PAM" featuring Natti Natasha.

The new album also includes the latest single "BAILÉ CON MI EX", which she released earlier this week and just shared the official music video today. Featured on the cover of Apple Music's "New Music Daily," Becky sat down with Zane Lowe who said, "this sounds like an album which is very much in line with who you are."

This Sunday, Becky will make her performance debut at the Billboard Music Awards from the Xfinity stage with a show-stopping performance. Tune in to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC. And, following release week, Becky will be the featured musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, May 24th on ABC. Check local listings for more info.

ESQUEMAS is Becky's second studio album and comes at a fascinating time for the global superstar as her current single "MAMIII" with Karol G continues to be a global sensation. Becky recently surprised fans at Coachella to perform the single with Karol during her set both weekends of the festival.

Upon release earlier this year, "MAMIII" debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 following release (#15) and in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart (#4), the highest-charting entry to date for both Becky G and Karol G. The single has amassed an impressive 750 million streams globally to date, with over 235 million streams on Spotify alone. With "MAMIII," Becky G has earned her third #1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay Chart ("Mayores," "Sin Pijama," and now "MAMIII'). The "MAMIII" music video has amassed a total of nearly 22 million views and features Angus Cloud.

Multiplatinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Becky G was born for the spotlight, and her multifaceted career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. The 25-year-old global superstar's achievements include three number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts ("Mayores, "Sin Pijama," and "MAMIII"), a starring role in "Power Rangers," guest-starring in Fox TV's Emmy-winning "Empire" series, her very own beauty brand Treslúce and Facebook Watch show "Face to Face with Becky G."

She has toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony, and Jason Derulo and has recorded collabs with Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anitta, Natti Natasha, ZAYN, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Prince Royce, Pitbull, and CNCO, among others. Becky has won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist two years in a row (2020 and 2021) and the E! People's Choice Award for The Latin Artist of 2020.

She was awarded the Latin AMA for Favorite Female Artist two years in a row (2018 and 2019) and received the Latin AMA for Favorite Urban Song (for "Mayores") in 2018. She was also presented the YouTube Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million followers on the platform (she now has over 18M). Her debut album Mala Santa was released in October 2019 and has been certified 8X Platinum in the United States, Platinum in Spain, and Gold in Mexico.

As the granddaughter of Mexican Immigrants, born and raised in Inglewood, California, Becky is no stranger to hardships and is passionate about her community. She uses her massive platform to speak out against inequality and raise awareness on social issues, including Black Lives Matter and DREAMers and has made it a point to give back to her community along the way.

Becky garnered the Agent of Change award at the 2020 Premios Juventud (Latin Youth Choice Awards) for her activism and using her platform to inspire positive change. In 2019, she accepted the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards for her success as a young performer who has reached the pinnacle of success in a short period of time.

She has also been honored by the Latin Recording Academy as one of the Leading Ladies in Entertainment (2018) and by her home city of Inglewood, California for her contributions to the Hispanic community; she has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone's "18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture" and one of Billboard's "21 Under 21."

The multitalented star has hosted a number of prestigious award shows throughout the years, including the 2019 European Music Awards (MTV) and the Latin GRAMMY Ellas TV special. In 2020, she hosted and produced her "En La Sala" podcast with Amazon Music - live from her living room during the lockdown.

With every episode, Becky donated $10K to a charity of her choice and spoke to high-profile guests from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris about politics to reggaetón star J Balvin about mental health. Becky is also currently one of the judges on MTV's new show "Becoming A Popstar" alongside Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead (read more about the show here).

After having released successful makeup collections for the Colourpop brand, Becky G recently launched her very own beauty brand, Treslúce. Treslúce Beauty creates, celebrates, and supports Latinx heritage and culture with high-performance, conscious, vegan-friendly formulations that deliver high-impact artistry. Treslúce is inspired by Becky's Mexican heritage and seeks to celebrate all Latinx cultures.

Listen to the new album here: