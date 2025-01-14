Bear McCreary Adds North American Tour Dates To His 'Themes & Variations' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning composer and recording artist Bear McCreary has announced North American tour dates set to follow the European leg of his Themes & Variations tour. Known for his work on God of War, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, and The Walking Dead, McCreary will be playing selections from his iconic scores along with music from his new album The Singularity during the Themes & Variations tour. North American dates begin on May 22 in New York and end in Chicago on May 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17.

Says McCreary, “After celebrating the twentieth anniversary of my first screen credit, for composing the music to 2004’s Battlestar Galactica, along with the release of my debut rock record, The Singularity, the time has finally come to take my music on the road! I am thrilled to perform highlights from throughout my career and visit some of my favorite cities in the world. I look forward to connecting with fans and bringing my music to bombastic life on the concert stage. Let’s go!”

The European dates begin April 18, in London, with shows planned in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Holland, and three shows in France, including two appearances at the Echos & Merveilles Festival in Bruguières, one featuring Bear and his band and another with the Neko Light Orchestra.

Tour Dates

APRIL 2025

18 – London, UK – indigo at The O2

21 – Warsaw, PL – Progresja

22 – Prague, CZ – Roxy

23 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

25 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

26 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

28 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

29 – Paris, FR – Trianon

30 – Bruguières, FR – Le Bascala, Echos & Merveilles Fest (McCreary & band)

MAY 2025

4 – Bruguières, FR – Echos & Merveilles Fest (McCreary with the Neko Light Orchestra)

22 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre*

23 – Boston, MA – Somerville Theatre*

25 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club*

27 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield*

28 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall*

31 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre*

* = Just Announced

ABOUT BEAR McCREARY:

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, Emmy, and BAFTA Award-winning composer and recording artist Bear McCreary began his career as a protégé of legendary film composer Elmer Bernstein, before bursting onto the scene scoring the influential and revered series Battlestar Galactica in 2004. Since then, McCreary has been a four-time Emmy Award nominee and Emmy winner for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme for Da Vinci’s Demons, a musical palindrome that sounds the same forwards and backwards. McCreary has won multiple International Film Music Critics Association Awards and been named the 23rd Most Definitive Bear in Popular Culture by The Ringer. Recent projects include the Amazon Original hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Foundation for Apple TV+; the beloved Starz series Outlander; Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated documentary Crip Camp (produced by Barack and Michelle Obama); Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters; Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot Films’ 10 Cloverfield Lane; AMC’s global phenomenon The Walking Dead; Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; and the video game Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge for Disney. McCreary’s acclaimed scores to Sony PlayStation’s blockbusters God of War and God of War Ragnarök have earned him honors including GRAMMY® Award nominations for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and awards from the Game Awards, the D.I.C.E. Awards, the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, the International Film Music Critics Association, the ASCAP Composers Choice Awards, and the BAFTA Games Awards.

McCreary has long enjoyed collaborating with artists from across the musical spectrum, including Hozier, Fiona Apple, the late Sinéad O’Connor, and Shirley Manson (Garbage), among many others. He has composed concert commissions for the Calder Quartet and Getty Center, the Hagen Philharmonic and Ballet in Germany, the Television Academy, the Seattle Symphony, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra. In July 2014, Maestro Gustavo Dudamel conducted a suite of McCreary’s music with the L.A. Philharmonic and L.A. Master Chorale at the Hollywood Bowl.

Photo Credit: Ted Sun

