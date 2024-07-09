Bear Hands Detail First New Album in 5 Years 'The Key To What;' Listen to a New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After surprising fans last month with the release of “Intrusive Thoughts,” their first new music since 2019, post-punk electro band Bear Hands today announce the October 18 release of their new album, The Key to What via Rostrum Records/Cantora Records (the latter being newly reformed and the band’s longtime label).

After moving to a tiny town on the Oregon coast in 2019, the band’s singer/songwriter Dylan Rau made an attempt to take a step back from music, spending his time “chopping some wood and learning how to use power tools.” But it turned out he was better at writing songs. New tracks were shaped remotely over the following few years between band members (bassist Val Loper and drummer TJ Orscher) on opposite coasts. The band eventually found themselves back together in Cherry Hill, NJ, with producer and touring guitarist Alex M before the finishing touches were put on by co-producers Elliott Kozel (Yves Tumor, SZA, Lizzo) and Caleb Wright (Samia, Charly Bliss). The result is an LP filled with the danceable beats and earworm hooks that Bear Hands is known for, exploring themes of survival, escapism, and, true to their style, finding humor even "when it hurts."

Now, Bear Hands tease The Key to What with their anthemic new single "Floor It." The song and video premiered via Flood Magazine and Bear Hands told them, “‘Floor It’ is the oldest song on our new record and almost appeared on our last record Fake Tunes but we didn't finish it in time. Now it's done and we like it so much we made it the first track on The Key to What. The hook is about taking road trips with our cat Billy. He would climb all over the interior and wedge himself in the weirdest places like under the brake pedal (not recommended). It's one of two road songs on our new record so roll down the windows and turn it up real loud!” They continue “The video, lovingly handcrafted by noted auteur Orson Oblowitz, was shot on a grey morning in Los Angeles and plays on themes of isolation, drowning in paradise, and the impossibility of escape. It was really really cold shooting the beach stuff and I was cursing my past self for coming up with such a stupid idea. You can see me shivering in the video but after watching it back we felt like it worked." Flood says, “The track is a buoyant synth-pop number full of sugary-sweet melodies and crunching drums that give the song a punch.” Listen/share “Floor It” here and watch the video here.

2024 will also see Bear Hands make a return to life in a van as they hit the road for their “Distraction 10” tour (celebrating a decade since the release of their acclaimed sophomore album Distraction) The dates kick off on October 27 in Hartford, CT, and concluding in Seattle, WA, on November 17. The tour makes stops in Brooklyn, NY, for a show at Music Hall Of Williamsburg on November 1 and at the Teragram in Los Angeles, CA on November 12. All dates are listed below, and tickets are on-sale now.﻿

The Key to What tracklisting

1. Floor It

2. Intrusive Thoughts

3. Mosquito Song

4. Dialtone

5. Adderall / Ambien

6. Hung Up On Me

7. Flying Scimitar

8. Car Wreck (Feat. Have a Nice Life)

9. Scam Likely

10. Moonwalking on Eggshells

Bear Hands tour dates

10/27 - New Park - West Hartford, CT

10/29 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

10/30 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

11/1 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

11/2 - Middle East - Cambridge, MA

11/4 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

11/5 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

11/6 - Outset - Chicago, IL

11/7 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

11/9 - Meow Wolf - Denver, CO

11/11 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

11/12 - Teragram - Los Angeles, CA

11/13 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

11/15 - Alladin Theatre - Portland, OR

11/16 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Photo Credit: Elinor Kry

