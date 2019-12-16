Bear Hands Confirm 31-Date U.S. Headlining Tour

This morning, Bear Hands confirm their 31-date tour of the United States. The band toured extensively in 2019 with twenty one pilots, Foals, and X Ambassadors, and on their headlining tour Bear Hands will perform in cities including Chicago, Austin, Atlanta, Portland, and New York City (full dates below). IRONTOM­­­ are confirmed as support on all dates, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 20 at 10am local time (with the exception of Washington D.C.'s U Street show, which will go on sale Thursday at December 19 at 10am local time) here.



Bear Hands, comprised of vocalist Dylan Rau, bassist Val Loper, and drummer TJ Orscher, recently released their fourth studio album Fake Tunes, a deep dive into a twisted modern era, paranoid yet hopeful, celebrity obsessed and introspective, and an unmistakable sign of troubled times. Written and recorded in the plastic warmth of Los Angeles, Fake Tunes marks an evolution for the band, whilst drawing upon newly formed collaborative relationships with producer Christopher Chu of POP ETC and outsider artist Ursula Rose. Their most auspicious release to date, Fake Tunes is available for purchase on all formats here.



From the "metronomic electro-pop" (New York Times) of album opener "Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)," a song about listening to someone's problems over and over until it drains you completely, to the dreamy lilt of "Clean Up California," a song about finding salvation (or not) across state lines, Fake Tunes traces the anxiety of life and love in America today. The album's 11 tracks veer from the meaty, rhythmic indie anthems the band cut its teeth on to digitally-infused numbers that swerve across stylistic lanes. The result is a fitting statement of what a band can be-and the expectations it can defy. "It feels like this record is grateful," Loper says. "We feel lucky to be here, to have the chance to keep making music together. It feels lighter. The songs are shorter, they're pretty poppy, and they're to the point. And that's where our music is most impactful."



Bear Hands was formed in Connecticut and soon after moved to NYC to test their chemistry on stage. The band would go on to release its acclaimed debut LP, Burning Bush Supper Club, in 2010, riding steady hype to 2014's showstopper Distraction. Radio soon caught on, earning the band major chart success with singles "Giants" and "Agora," alongside a late night TV debut on Conan. The group quickly earned a reputation as a visceral live act, touring with the likes of Passion Pit, Killer Mike, and Cage the Elephant, and landing on festival bills from Coachella to Reading & Leeds. This year, the band has toured alongside Foals, Walk the Moon, and twenty one pilots.



All meaty, beaty, big and bouncy, IRONTOM set themselves apart from the pack by bringing pop clarity to a blend of '70s-inspired rock and twisted electronics. They introduced themselves with lead single "Be Bold Like Elijah,"from their 2017debut albumPartners, which was produced by AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno, and which influential music outletBuzzbandspraised as "a nod to 1970s shredders and latter-day electro-rockers." The Los Angeles-based band celebrated the album's release with an arena tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, followed by 2017 tours with alt-rock newcomers Missio and new Canadian rock royalty Arkells. 2018 saw more touring with AWOLNATION and UK break out band Nothing But Thieves for IRONTOM, before the band released their new songs"Kid Midnight" & "Black Cat" this winter.





Fake Tunes Track Listing



1 Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)

2 Mr. Radioactive

3 Friends in High Places

4 Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)

5 Reptilians

6 Ignoring the Truth

7 Clean Up California

8 Exes

9 Pill Hill

10 Blame

11 Confessions (feat. Ursula Rose)



Bear Hands Tour Dates



Mar 04 /// Portland, ME /// Port City Music Hall

Mar 05 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Underground Arts

Mar 06 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// Club AE

Mar 07 /// Buffalo, NY /// Mohawk Place

Mar 08 /// Cleveland, OH /// Grog Shop

Mar 10 /// Cincinnati, OH /// Riverfront Live

Mar 11 /// Detroit, MI /// The Shelter

Mar 12 /// Chicago, IL /// Subterranean

Mar 13 /// St. Louis, MO /// Off Broadway

Mar 14 /// Lawrence, KS /// The Bottleneck

Mar 15 /// Minneapolis, MN /// Fine Line

Mar 17 /// Denver, CO /// Globe Hall

Mar 18 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// The Urban Lounge

Mar 20 /// Seattle, WA /// Tractor Tavern

Mar 21 /// Portland, OR /// Doug Fir Lounge

Mar 23 /// Sacramento, CA /// Holy Diver

Mar 24 /// San Francisco, CA /// The Independent

Mar 25 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Roxy

Mar 27 /// San Diego, CA /// Soda Bar

Mar 28 /// Scottsdale, AZ /// Pub Rock Live

Mar 30 /// Dallas, TX /// The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

Mar 31 /// Austin, TX /// The Parish

Apr 01 /// Houston, TX /// The Studio at Warehouse Live

Apr 03 /// Orlando, FL /// The Social

Apr 04 /// Jacksonville, FL /// Jack Rabbits

Apr 05 /// Atlanta, GA /// Masquerade (Hell)

Apr 07 /// Nashville, TN /// Mercy Lounge

Apr 08 /// Charlotte, NC /// Neighborhood Theatre

Apr 10 /// Washington D.C. /// U Street Music Hall

Apr 11 /// Brooklyn, NY /// Rough Trade

Apr 12 /// Boston, MA /// The Sinclair





