Bazzi Collaborates with ATEEZ's HONGJOONG on New Single ENOUGH

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

HONGJOONG of global K-pop group ATEEZ has released 'ENOuGH,' a new collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Bazzi. The single is out now via Sony Music Korea/RCA Records and can be streamed here.

'ENOuGH' captures the feeling of gradually becoming whole through someone who enters your life after a seemingly endless period of longing. Built around an emotional sense of connection and fulfillment, the track explores the moment when the absence you have carried for so long begins to disappear.

The harmonious blend of HONGJOONG and Bazzi's vocals brings the song's distinct character to life, with their contrasting yet complementary tones creating an intimate and dynamic chemistry throughout the track. The collaboration showcases a new side of HONGJOONG's musical artistry, expanding beyond the powerful rap and performance style audiences have come to know through ATEEZ and highlighting his versatility as a vocalist, songwriter, producer, and artist.

The release also marks a natural meeting between two globally minded artists. Bazzi, known for hits including 'Mine' and 'Beautiful,' has established himself as a distinctive voice in contemporary pop and R&B, with the multi-platinum artist amassing over 12.1 billion streams to date. HONGJOONG, the leader and creative force behind global K-pop powerhouse ATEEZ, has played an integral role in shaping the group's music and creative identity through his involvement in songwriting and production since their 2018 debut.

With ATEEZ achieving major milestones on the global stage, including three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, HONGJOONG has continued to expand his own artistic presence through solo projects and international collaborations. Recognized for his distinctive rap style, commanding stage presence, and hands-on approach to music, he consistently explores new sounds and creative formats while developing an artistic identity that spans music, performance, and fashion.

HONGJOONG is also continuing to expand his individual activities in 2026. This October, he is set to perform at EDC Korea under his DJ moniker NO1, further showcasing another dimension of his musical identity and his interest in exploring new forms of performance and electronic music.

With 'ENOuGH,' HONGJOONG continues that evolution, presenting a more intimate side of his artistry while demonstrating the versatility and creative curiosity that have become central to his work.

About HONGJOONG

HONGJOONG is the captain and creative force behind global K-pop group ATEEZ, recognized for his distinctive rap style, commanding stage presence, and hands-on involvement in songwriting, music production, and the group's overall creative direction. Since ATEEZ's debut in 2018, HONGJOONG has played an integral role in shaping the group's musical identity, contributing to their discography while establishing himself as one of the group's key creative voices. Under his leadership, ATEEZ have grown into one of K-pop's most prominent global acts, building a dedicated international fanbase and achieving major milestones across the world. The group has earned three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, further cementing their position as a leading force in the global K-pop landscape, while their international touring career has taken them to major stages and audiences across North America, Europe, Asia, and more. Beyond his work with ATEEZ, HONGJOONG has continued to expand his artistic identity through a wide range of individual projects and international collaborations. His creative work has included collaborations with artists such as Anderson .Paak, Bradley Simpson, and Odetari, reflecting his genre-fluid approach and interest in exploring new musical and creative formats. He has also continued to develop his individual presence across music, performance, fashion, and visual storytelling, demonstrating a versatility that extends well beyond his work as a group artist. In October 2026, HONGJOONG is set to make his DJ debut under the moniker NO1 at EDC Korea, marking his first solo festival performance and another new chapter in his evolution as an artist, songwriter, producer, and performer.

About Bazzi

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter, Bazzi, released his debut album, COSMIC, in 2018 which has proven to be a worldwide chart success and now certified platinum; fueled in part by his international smash single, 'Mine,' which is now 4x RIAA certified platinum. In 2019, Bazzi performed on both the main stage during Coachella and also Lollapalooza. Bazzi spent much of 2018 on THE COSMIC TOUR, including a sold-out headline run and special guest role on Camila Cabello's sold out 'Never Be The Same' North American tour. Additionally, Bazzi served as special guest on the European leg of Justin Timberlake's blockbuster 2018 'Man Of The Woods Tour.' COSMIC, which also features stand-out tracks 'Honest,' 'Myself,' '3:15' and 'Why?' reached the Top 15 on the Billboard 200, with similar rankings in Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, among others. His hit single, 'Mine,' reached #1 at Top 40 while ascending to top 3 at Rhythmic and #11 on the overall Billboard 'Hot 100.' Named among Billboard's '50 Best Songs of 2018 (So Far),' the single received RIAA platinum certification in the United States, earning additional platinum awards in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden. An online phenomenon, amassing over 600M streams to date, 'Mine' reached #1 on Apple Music's 'Pop Streaming' chart and Shazam's 'Global Top 100,' and went top 5 on Spotify's overall 'Global Top 50.' The music video for 'Mine' is also a massive favorite garnering over 157M views via YouTube alone. Written predominantly by Bazzi and produced by Rice N' Peas and Bazzi, COSMIC has received ecstatic critical applause. In 2017, Bazzi released 'Beautiful' featuring Camila Cabello. The song was certified 3x platinum and the video currently has over 140 million views. Bazzi released his mixtape, SOUL SEARCHING, in 2019 which included hits 'I.F.L.Y.,' 'Focus (Feat. 21 Savage),' and RIAA certified platinum 'Paradise.' Most recently, Bazzi released his newest single, 'Young & Alive' in March 2020.

About KQ Entertainment

KQ Entertainment is a global entertainment and content company based in South Korea that continuously evolves with the expanding domestic and overseas markets. Using a system that considers the characteristics and needs of musicians to better nurture artist development, the label aims to create a positive impact on the music industry. The system in practice creates a virtuous cycle that establishes a new paradigm of artist discovery, support, and production between idol groups and musicians for a mutually beneficial relationship growth in innovating music. KQ Entertainment currently houses the global phenomenon ATEEZ, rising superstars xikers, legendary vocalist Sohyang, as well as top producers and artists EDEN and Maddox.

Photo Credit: KQ Entertainment



Photo Credit: KQ Entertainment

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 15 Hrs 08 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link