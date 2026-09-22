Barnt Releases AFTER COMPLETING THE HEX Album on Magazine

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Barnt has released a new album, 'After completing the Hex,' on Magazine. The release date is October 9th.

Cologne based DJ and producer Barnt has been bottling his own weather system since 2010: captivating techno where melodies flirt, rhythms evaporate, and structure is something to tease rather than obey. An attitude, that pierces the average definition of techno. With an album and endless EP's, he turned club orthodoxy inside out. Barnt has sent his tracks out via labels like Cómeme, Mule Musiq, Hinge Finger, Hivern Discs, Kompakt, or Magazine from Cologne, the enterprise he co-runs with a bunch of friends.

After his 2014 debut album on Magazine, that came out as catalogue number 13, Barnt is back with number 25, a new album, titled 'After completing the Hex'. Eleven tracks, each grinding lowkey skewed. This is techno for dramatic entrances. Dance music for confusion. Freely played chords oscillate with intention. Alluring melodies glide across stoic beats. Peaktime vibes stripped to the bone. An album that provides Barnt's most complete release until today, displaying his unique sound world effortless assembled. Mastered by longtime accomplice, producer Matt Karmil, it features playful, seemingly unintentional, meandering club spirits. There are melodies made from 100 notes and hooklines fashioned from just one. In-between calmer electric enchanters, minimal, free-spirted, tempting. His slinky madness occasionally presents sublimely embedded environmental sounds or oral samples, taken from sources like Torn Hawk's 'Trustfall' TTT cassette album. There is a touch of sadness, that veils the recordings at times, always defied by lightness and optimism. A record made with true inspiration, that overrides all fears. Drawn frankly from emotions, bringing the ultimate flow state, that unlocks a new techno gate.

-Michael Leuffen, 2026

Album Details

Label: Magazine

Cat.Nr.: MAGAZINE 25

Formats: 2xLP, CD, digital

Tracklist

01 Trig graphs don't match??

02 0221 490Y-26

03 Over 3

04 Emi

05 Ax^2

06 Primesub

07 Lack of worldliness

08 After completing the Hex I have questions

09 1Swerves

10 Over 5

11 Kliff

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