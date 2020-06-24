Bandsintown Partners with Metalcore Band Suicide Silence to Launch Unprecedented Virtual Tour

Bandsintown, the live streaming and concert discovery platform, is joining forces with metalcore band Suicide Silence and the world's biggest independent heavy metal label Nuclear Blast to power a groundbreaking virtual world tour.

For 39 specially selected cities around the world, the band will play unique sets at scheduled times from July 2-July 30, 2020. The shows will be geofenced for ticketed fans and will include exciting moments in addition to the group's high-quality, 90-minute, multi-camera livestream performance. Each engagement will also offer a range of other experiences, from video Q&A to skits to chatrooms where fans can request their favorite song.

"We've provided the band and label with marketing support," explains Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent, "and feel this is a wonderful example of what bands can do with the right information, creativity, and willingness to experiment. Livestreaming can be more than just going live for free on a platform. It can be a multifaceted, extremely engaging yet intimate experience."

While enabling musicians to reach fans at a time when not everyone is able or willing to attend an in-person concert, the virtual tour retains some of the key elements of a traditional physical tour, including shows that react to the needs of each city's market and crucial income to keep artists afloat, from tickets and merchandise sales. Suicide Silence is also offering a 15%

merchandise discount to all ticket holders that can be used for exclusive virtual tour merchandise as well as all other items sitewide at ssarchives.com.

"We're only a week away from delivering these unique virtual experiences to our favorite markets around the world! We'd like to give a special thanks to Nuclear Blast Records, Bandsintown and all of the companies & individuals that have helped us put this all together," says Suicide Silence guitarist Mark Heylmun. "The comedic sketches we've been working on have been quite entertaining and we're very much looking forward to launching this SuicideSilenceTV presentation to the masses. This goes much further than your typical livestream and we're amped to melt your 'virtual' faces off with something completely new & different!"

"Suicide Silence is pushing the boundaries of livestream touring, capturing all the energy possible by providing extra opportunities for fans to interact with the band and their music," notes Sergent. "This fits our mission of enabling fans and musicians to meet and share that special connection of live performance, whether on screens or on stage."

For more on the tour dates, see Suicide Silence's virtual tour website.

Related Articles View More Music Stories