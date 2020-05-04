Bandsintown LIVE Announces Performers for Week Of May 4

Bandsintown, the leading live event discovery platform, continues the successful expansion of its platform to become the hub for live streaming performances. Since the pandemic hit, Bandsintown has responded by becoming the definitive platform for live stream performance announcements, with nearly 8,000 artists having posted over 14,500 live stream events on Bandsintown since March 25, 2020.

Bandsintown's LIVE channel on Twitch has amassed more than 6.5 million unique views in the 5 weeks since its launch. This last weekend, Bandsintown LIVE broadcast the DREAMWORLD online electronic music festival, while helped raise more than $427,000 for the Heart Water Foundation, a nonproft providing emergency resources to medical facilities.

This coming week features a bevy of choices, including a Fender curated day today, a group of new artists for discovery on Tuesday, and a special takeover on Thursday May 7 from Ingrooves, the UMG-owned indie distributor, sharing five of its top artists, including Norwegian songsmith Sondre Lerche.



Monday May 4

Fender Next x Bandsintown LIVE - A showcase of Fender's artist development program

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Joy Crookes

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Madison Cunningham

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT MIYAVI

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Skeggs

Tuesday May 5

Bandsintown Discovery

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Rozzi

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Oshima Brothers

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Weathers

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Tory Ruperto

Thursday May 7

Ingrooves Bandsintown LIVE Takeover

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Alexander Jean

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT HAVEN

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Katzu Oso

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT GUS

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Sondre Lerche

