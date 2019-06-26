Bandits On The Run Release New Single & Announce Upcoming EP

Bandits on the Run have unveiled "Potted Plant," the first single from the upcoming EP, Bandits Live at the Power Station. The band describes the tune as their "firestarter song," explaining, ??"'Potted Plant' has had many lives - it was originally cooked up by Roy Dodger with his hometown friends and first band of musical ruffians, Ragamuffin. Bandits have since taken it on as our adopted tune, putting our own spin on it and using it busking in the subways to announce our arrival - that we are here shake things up. It's held a place of honor in banditry ever since as an off-kilter anthem to mischief and camaraderie."

Recorded live at the famed Power Station, Bandits Live at the Power Station includes several Bandits on the Run fan favorites, such as "Potted Plant" and "Sweet Thing," which have captured the attention of live audiences but not yet been officially released.

Comprised of cellist/badass Sydney Torin Shepherd (who goes by the moniker "Bonanza Jellyfish,") guitarist/fool Adrian Blake Enscoe ("Roy Dodger,") and player-of-toys/clairvoyant Regina Strayhorn ("Clarissa,") with a sound forged while busking in the acoustics of NYC subway stations, the group's signature 3-part harmonic voice stands at the center of their musical equation. Throw in some serious cello action, hooks played on various and sundry toy instruments, and a steely spine of rhythm guitar all accompanied by a suitcase drum packing a powerful punch and bang: you've got the basic magic of banditry. Their signature, un-pin-down-able sound veers from shades of ?Motown to brit-pop to punk-rock to good old fashioned indie-folk sincerity on a dime. Bandits on the Run ?have also gained notoriety for bringing various non-music shenanigans to their performances, including but not limited to shadow puppet shows, costumed characters, and party favors.

Bandits on the Run released their debut album, The Criminal Record (crafted under the guidance of producer William Garett), in 2017, to much critical acclaim. 2018 took them on various tours, playing to crowds everywhere from grungy bars in LA to living rooms in London to old town squares in France, and 2019 - already off to a strong start - is sure to have much more magic in store for the Bandits, who were recently selected to perform at NPR's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road in NYC, after their submission into the annual Tiny Desk Contest, "Love In The Underground," was picked as one of the "Top Shelf: 2019 Tiny Desk Contest Entries Our Judges Loved."

Bandits on the Run will release Bandits Live at the Power Station on August 16th, 2019, and are touring throughout the summer in support.

BANDITS ON THE RUN UPCOMING TOUR DATES

June 27 - New York, New York- City Winery NYC

July 3 - London, England- The Bedford

July 5 - London, England - Sofar Sounds London

July 8 - Paris, France - Theatre du Gouvernail

July 15 - La Tranche, France - La Guingette de Piquette

July 17 - Le Givre, France - Campsite Show

July 20 - Madrid, Spain - Sofar Sounds Madrid

July 25 - Lyon, France - House Concert

July 27 - Beaucaire, France - House Concert

August 2 - Belvidere, NJ - BUFFSTOCK

August 16 - New York, New York - Mercury Lounge

More TBA





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You