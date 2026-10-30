Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Bandits On The Run Release Bonus Track from ROUGH MAGIC
The NYC trio of Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn crafted the track during album sessions with rotating lead vocals and eclectic instrumentation.
Bandits on the Run have released 'Dance Through The End Of Days,' a bonus track from their sophomore LP, Rough Magic.
Between their innovative arrangements, instrument swapping, scope of emotions and experiences conveyed in their songwriting, and an eclectic group of old friends and collaborators, the NYC-based trio have lived up to what they call their 'ethos of artmaking' on Rough Magic and the subsequent tour supporting it, which has taken them from New England to Alaska and across festival stages such as Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Americanafest, and Kerrville Folk Festival. With rotating lead vocals and varied instrumentation, the trio of Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn evoke the 60s and 70s spirit of bands like Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas and the Papas, and The Velvet Underground while also carrying the sonic inventiveness of modern folk power pop acts like First Aid Kit, Bonnie Light Horsemen, and Lucius. They swim in the same lyrical waves as I'm With Her, Folk Bitch Trio, The Staves, and other trios featuring impeccable harmonies and elevated songwriting so good they make the balancing act seem simple.
The band's sophomore full-length, Rough Magic, is about friends — how we connect with them (or fail to), how we fight with them, and most importantly, how we love them. It's a testament and a celebration of what's possible when making something from nothing with your nearest and dearest. Relationships, old and new, are the heart of this LP, which is at times cinematic, lush, and sprawling, and at other times so intimate, raw, and pulled back you can practically feel the sweaters hanging in the closet that the Bandits converted into a vocal booth.
''Dance Through The End Of Days' was written at a time when we felt the world was ending, which could truly be any point in recent memory,' Shepherd says. 'For this tune, we didn't shy away from leaning into our camp sensibilities, and the song was inspired by several things including but not limited to: Rocky Horror Picture Show, David Lynch, the Tarot, and the Bible. The song was recorded during our Rough Magic album sessions, and so it fits in with that throughline of maintaining connection with those you hold dear through adversity, but in a more raucous, messy, tongue-in-cheek way. A special shout to Dan Holodak on drums, and Sam D'Agostino on bass, and hell, a special shoutout to myself for eschewing my usual cello for a stylophone sent to me in the mail by a childhood bestie (shoutout to Anne).'
'At its heart, though, it is an earnest love song, one in which love perseveres through the darkest of end times… Zombie Elvis + Zombie Nancy Sinatra and a Televangelist just happen to be the vessels of the message.'
Never far from their theatrical roots, Bandits on the Run are also developing several original musicals, including an adaptation of What's Eating Gilbert Grape, co-written with actor-musician Christopher Sears and Academy Award Nominee Peter Hedges, who wrote the original novel and screenplay. Enscoe, Shepherd, Strayhorn, and Sears also star and perform in the show's pit band.
Ahead of What's Eating Gilbert Grape opening off-Broadway at MCC Theater in June of 2027, Bandits on the Run will take to the sea, performing alongside Jeff Tweedy, The Punch Brothers, Molly Tuttle, and more on the Cayamo Cruise.
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