Devon Gabriella to Launch Headline Tour Nov. 13 With ALL AT ONCE EP

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Rising singer-songwriter Devon Gabriella has shared her new single 'Blood On Our Hands' and its official visualizer. The song is the latest preview of her forthcoming EP, All at Once, out November 13 via BMG.

'Blood On Our Hands' finds Devon driving down the 405 to see someone she knows might not be the best for her. She keeps telling herself to turn around ('I should, but I won't'). The title speaks to the guilt they both feel and their choice to stay in the relationship. The song speaks to the push and pull at the heart of All at Once: wanting something that you know isn't the best thing for you.

The new release follows September's 'Crash and Burn,' which introduced the EP with a similarly vivid late-night drive and the intoxicating pull of an on-again, off-again relationship. Earlier singles 'Charlie' and 'Miss Us' explored the lingering physical memory of a past relationship and the friendship that can disappear with it. Together, the songs trace different sides of the emotional aftermath Devon captures across All at Once.

Devon will bring the new music to the stage on a run of headline shows beginning November 13 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, the same day All at Once arrives. The dates continue in December with stops in Chicago (December 1), Washington, DC (December 3), Philadelphia (December 4), Toronto (December 7), and New York City (December 9), followed by two London shows on December 12 and 13. Tickets and show details are available here.

All at Once 2026 Tour Dates

Friday, November 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

Tuesday, December 1 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

Thursday, December 3 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd Music House

Friday, December 4 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Stage

Monday, December 7 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel Underground

Wednesday, December 9 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Saturday, December 12 - London, UK - Courtyard Theatre

Sunday, December 13 - London, UK - Courtyard Theatre

Drawing inspiration from Taylor Swift's confessional lyricism, Kacey Musgraves' wit, Fleetwood Mac's melodic sensibility, and Gracie Abrams' emotional immediacy, Devon makes modern pop rooted in vulnerability, nostalgia, and emotional clarity. On All at Once, she expands that foundation with the guitar-forward immediacy of early-2000s pop-rock.

Originally from the Bay Area and now based in Los Angeles, Devon has built a devoted fan community known as 'the garden' through years of releases and touring. Earlier this year, she embarked on her first headlining tour and performed at SXSW. In 2025, sombr personally selected her to join the North American leg of his Late Nights & Young Romance Tour. She has also supported Christian French and Sadie Jean, and sold out her debut Los Angeles headline show at the Moroccan Lounge in under a minute.

All at Once arrives November 13 via BMG.

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