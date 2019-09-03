Band of Skulls Celebrates 10th Anniversary of 'Baby Darling Doll Face Honey'

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Baby Darling Doll Face Honey, Band of Skulls will be heading out on a US tour run and releasing a special deluxe book edition of their breakthrough debut album available September 27 on SO Recordings.

Band of Skulls - Russell Marsden (guitar, vocals) and Emma Richardson (bass, vocals) are getting set to embark on a US tour where they will be playing Baby Darling Doll Face Honey in its entirety in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago followed by a full set of new songs and band classics. The tour will start on September 1 in Nashville, see the full list of tour dates below.

The special deluxe book edition of Baby Darling Doll Face Honey is presented in a twelve-inch padded casebound book with 60 inner pages, thread sewn, all housed within a rigid slipcase. The release includes two vinyl albums and four CDs: A 12" milky-clear colored vinyl of Baby Darling Doll Face Honey and a 10" transparent red colored vinyl with B-sides and bonus tracks. The CDs also feature live recordings from concerts at The Troubadour (11/12/09), the Fingerprints Record Store (15/12/09), Viper Rooms L.A. (04/06/09), Daytrotter (26/08/10) and the Village L.A. (31/08/09).

The box also contains a USB-stick with all mentioned recordings as well as video content including music videos, live videos, documentaries, and making-of behind the scenes footage. Preorder now athttps://www.bandofskulls.com/

The band recently released a Richard X remix version of their song "Gold" from their fifth album 'Love Is All You Love' out now. Released early this year the album has garnered 40.1 Million Spotify Streams with 650,000 Monthly Spotify listeners to date and Classic Rock Magazine said its "prowling pop perfection.... the most harmonious clash of muck and melody in recent history."

Tour dates:

9/1 The Basement East Nashville, TN

9/4 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM

9/6 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

9/7 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

9/9 Trees Dallas, TX

9/10 Mohawk Austin, TX

9/11 Tipitina's Uptown New Orleans, LA

9/12 Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL

9/13 Saturn Birmingham, AL

9/14 Park Tavern Atlanta, GA

9/16 Webster Hall New York, NY

9/18 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

9/19 9:30 Club Washington, DC

9/20 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH

9/21 Mod Club Theatre Toronto, Canada

9/23 El Club Detroit, MI

9/24 Thalia Hall Chicago Chicago, IL

9/25 Fine Line Music Café Minneapolis, MN

9/27 Marquis Theater Denver, CO

9/28 The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT

9/30 Venue Nightclub Vancouver, Canada

10/1 Neumos Seattle, WA

10/2 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

10/4 August Hall San Francisco, CA

10/5 La Santa Santa Ana, CA

10/6 The Mayan Los Angeles, CA





