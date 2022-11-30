Bailey Releases Reimagined Version of 'Merry Christmas, Darling'

Soul-baring songstress Bailey has released a reimagined version of "Merry Christmas, Darling." Bailey selected the classic holiday hit, originally written by Frank Pooler about a love interest he had at the time, before being given to The Carpenters to record, because it has always been one of her father's favorite seasonal songs.

Following his unexpected death during the process of recording her debut EP, Again - Vol 1, the song took on a new meaning.

"I never thought too deeply about the song and its meaning," the Nashville-based singer-songwriter admits. "I always loved it because my dad did, and it was fun to sing. But now that he is gone, I can't think of it as anything else other than a letter to him - letting him know how much we wish he was here! I'm not sure that the song will ever take on anything other than just saying hey to my dad, and that we miss him and love him and wish we were with him!"

"Merry Christmas, Darling" is the first of a batch of Christmas covers set for release from Bailey's upcoming holiday EP, titled Live At The Graybox - A Very Merry Christmas, which will be released on December 9. The EP, which is dedicated to her dad, flawlessly highlights the singer's sensuous and bluesy voice and the raw emotion of her loss.

"I wanted to record this for him before he passed away, but I couldn't get it done in time," Bailey says of the EP. "I guess I regret that I didn't do it sooner, so I wanted to make sure that this year, our second holiday season without him, there's a piece of him with us.

The release is the first single from Bailey since the launch of her Jus James produced EP, Again - Vol 1 in May of 2022. The debut consists of five emotive tracks that explore life, love, and the ups and downs of relationships.

Born in Memphis, TN, Bailey was raised on the sounds of Beale Street. Inspired by her father's love of 70's music, Barry White, and smooth jazz, she began singing at the age of six under the guidance of the late and great vocal coach and musician Bob Westbrook (Britney Spears, 'N Sync, Lucy Hale).

After attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, Bailey moved back home, where she would hone her skills as a writer working with the best in the industry.

