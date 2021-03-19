Babygirl Release 'Nevermind' Single & Video

Fast-rising pop rock band Babygirl have released their dreamy new single "Nevermind" alongside the announcement of their upcoming EP Losers Weepers - out April 16 via Sandlot Records in global partnership with AWAL Recordings. PRESS HERE to listen to "Nevermind," whose underdog energy is steeped in John Hughesian sadcore, shoegazing melodies, and hazy guitars that speak to being strung along in a one-sided relationship. PRESS HERE to watch the band's atmospheric live video, premiered exclusively by NYLON, and PRESS HERE to pre-save Losers Weepers.

"'Nevermind' is about being let down, and then pretending like you never cared to begin with," says Babygirl. "The lyrics come from a defensive and cynical place, so we wanted the chorus melody to have a sweetness to counterbalance that. The production on it is inspired by 90's rock and britpop - artists like Oasis, Bends-Era Radiohead, and Elliott Smith were definitely on our minds while making it."

Teaming up with Spotify for their RADAR Canada program which supports emerging artists, Babygirl have been announced as Spotify Canada's RADAR artist for the month of March. To kick off the month, Babygirl are featured on a large RADAR Canada billboard in Toronto's city center, solidifying them as one to watch for this year.

"Nevermind" continues Babygirl's hot streak of recent singles following the release of "You Were In My Dream Last Night" and "Easy." Recently breaking over a million streams, "Easy" speaks to the self-destructive thrill of unrequited love through soft synths and guitar echoes, while rhyming "existential dread" with "breakfast in bed" and likening the experience to being tossed around in a demolition derby. "You Were In My Dream Last Night" is a love letter to the demons of past relationships that draws listeners into the quiet sadness of waking to an empty bed after a post-breakup dream. Both singles were featured on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist, Apple's New Music Daily, and have appeared on major indie pop playlists including the cover of Pop And Chill, Your New Alternative, and Breaking Pop.

Babygirl's pop songs with sad guitars have independently amassed over 6 million streams to receive acclaim from NPR, Noisey, Paper Magazine, Stereogum, UPROXX, Alternative Press, High Snobiety, NYLON, and more. Accomplished songwriters who also recently co-produced Lauv's "Canada ft. Alessia Cara," Babygirl trojan horse clever lyrics and vast musicality into airy pop songs - anchoring them in palpable emotion to provide a release that can soothe listeners by expressing feelings that they may not have been able to express on their own.

Babygirl received immediate love from Spotify for their first ever single "Overbored" and, with the release of their sophomore 2018 EP Lovers Fevers and standout single "Soft" (PRESS HERE to watch), caught the attention of GRAMMY-nominated powerhouse J Kash [Katy Perry, Charlie Puth] who signed them to Sandlot Records in global partnership with AWAL Recordings. Babygirl is made up of Kiki Frances, who counts Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson, and Hilary Duff as some of her formative influences and began penning songs at nine-years-old, and Cameron "Bright" Breithaupt, who grew up surrounded by music as the child of two full-time professional musicians. Despite the two sharing admiration for Alvvays, blink-182, John Mayer, Death Cab For Cutie, and Taylor Swift, their paths ultimately crossed and collided in college when united by Lil Wayne.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Kate Dockeray